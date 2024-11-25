Moto G 5G (2025) could soon launch as a successor to the Moto G 5G (2024), which was unveiled in March this year alongside the Moto G Power 5G (2024). A new report has shared alleged design renders of the Moto G 5G (2025), which suggests some features of the handset. It has hinted at the expected dimension details of the purported smartphone. Notably, an earlier leak showed the expected design renders of the Moto G Power 5G (2025).

Moto G 5G (2025) Design, Features (Expected)

The Moto G 5G (2025) leaked design renders were shared in a 91Mobiles report. The design appears to be similar to that of the preceding Moto G 5G (2024), except for the shape of the camera module. The current Moto G 5G handset has a rectangular rear camera unit with two sensors and a pill-shaped LED flash. The leaked renders suggest that the 2025 version of the handset will likely get a square rear camera module, with three sensors and a circular LED flash unit.

Moto G 5G (2025) leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The display of the Moto G 5G (2025) appears to be flat with slim bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. The volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge, while the 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are placed on the bottom edge.

As per the report, the Moto G 5G (2025) is expected to carry a 6.6-inch screen, similar to the existing Moto G 5G (2024). The purported smartphone is said to measure 167.2 x 76.4 x 8.17mm in size. The handset could measure 9.6mm in thickness including the camera bump. More details about the rumoured smartphone could surface online over the next few days.

Moto G 5G (2025) Specifications

The Moto G 5G (2025) comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging support. The phone carries a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 2-megapixel macro sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

