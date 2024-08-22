Technology News
English Edition

Moto G Power 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Camera Upgrade May Be on the Way

Moto G Power 5G (2025) is tipped to have model number Vegas XT2515-1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 August 2024 18:37 IST
Moto G Power 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Camera Upgrade May Be on the Way

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G Power 5G (2025) design leaked on the Web
  • The render show purple colour variant of phone
  • Moto G Power 5G (2024) has a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Moto G Power 5G (2024) with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor was launched in March. Although the handset is new in the market, rumours about its successor have already started emerging online. Most recently, a render of the Moto G Power 5G (2025) has appeared on the Web. The low-resolution render suggests a substantial camera upgrade. The handset appears to have thin bezels and a hole punch display design.

91mobiles shared a low-resolution render of a Motorola phone with model number Vegas XT2515-1. This model number reportedly belongs to the Moto G Power 5G (2025). The render shows the phone in a dark purple shade with a curved display. The phone appears to have a square-shaped camera module housing three sensors alongside an LED flash. This year's Moto G Power has a dual rear camera setup.

The screen of the purported Moto G Power 5G (2025) is seen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for selfies, flat edges, and narrow bezels. The power button and volume keys appear on the right side of the phone.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Price, Specifications

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) was launched in March with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It runs on Android 14 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As mentioned, the Moto G Power 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G Power 5G, Moto G Power 5G Specifications, Moto G Power 5G 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nigeria’s Crypto Investors Urge Government to Follow India's Approach in Tackling Binance Dispute: Report
Redmi Watch 5 Active India Launch Date Set for August 27; Design, Key Features Teased

Related Stories

Moto G Power 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Camera Upgrade May Be on the Way
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  2. Motorola to Unveil New Smartphone on This Date, Could Be Edge 50 Neo
  3. iQOO Z9s Pro Review: Pro-grade Performance at Affordable Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Get Design Improvements With These Upgrades
  5. JBL Tour Pro 3 With Dual Driver System, Touchscreen Case Debut
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Gets Circle to Search With New Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Hacker Claims to Have Netted $700,000 by Hijacking McDonald’s Instagram Account
  2. 'We Run a Business': Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer Responds to Indiana Jones Coming to PS5
  3. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro Tipped to Launch Later This Year With Flagship Chipsets
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Reportedly Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, Triple Cameras
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Will Stream Select Premier League Football Matches in 4K Resolution
  6. Moto G Power 5G (2025) Leaked Render Suggests Camera Upgrade May Be on the Way
  7. Redmi Watch 5 Active India Launch Date Set for August 27; Design, Key Features Teased
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped; May Get Same Cameras, Battery as Predecessor
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Catapults 22 Starlink Satellites into Orbit; Achieves Successful Landing
  10. JBL Tour Pro 3 With Hybrid Dual Driver System, Touchscreen Smart Charging Case Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »