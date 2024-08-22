Moto G Power 5G (2024) with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor was launched in March. Although the handset is new in the market, rumours about its successor have already started emerging online. Most recently, a render of the Moto G Power 5G (2025) has appeared on the Web. The low-resolution render suggests a substantial camera upgrade. The handset appears to have thin bezels and a hole punch display design.

91mobiles shared a low-resolution render of a Motorola phone with model number Vegas XT2515-1. This model number reportedly belongs to the Moto G Power 5G (2025). The render shows the phone in a dark purple shade with a curved display. The phone appears to have a square-shaped camera module housing three sensors alongside an LED flash. This year's Moto G Power has a dual rear camera setup.

The screen of the purported Moto G Power 5G (2025) is seen with a centrally located hole punch cutout for selfies, flat edges, and narrow bezels. The power button and volume keys appear on the right side of the phone.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Price, Specifications

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) was launched in March with a price tag of $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It runs on Android 14 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As mentioned, the Moto G Power 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

