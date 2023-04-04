Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been launched in Europe on Tuesday (April 4). The new Edge series smartphone is the successor to the Motorola Edge 30 Pro that debuted last year. Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a 165Hz pOLED display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a water-repellent build and includes 125W fast charging support. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery and is said to deliver up to 30 hours of standby time on a single charge.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro price, availability

The price of Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been set at EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue colour options, and will be available for purchase in Europe in the coming week. It is also confirmed to go on sale in selected markets across Latin America in the following weeks.

Details about the India launch of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro are yet to be revealed. To recall, Motorola Edge 30 Pro was launched in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (eSIM+physical SIM) Motorola Edge 40 Pro runs on Android 13 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and offers 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both the display and rear panel are protected by a 3D curved Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating. The new Motorola smartphone is powered by the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, Motorola Edge 40 Pro has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, omnidirectional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. The rear camera setup supports 8K video recording at 30fps. It also has support for slow motion full-HD video recording at up to 120fps frame rate. Motorola has included different photography modes like Night Vision, Timelapse, Super Slow motion, and Portrait among others. For selfies and video chats, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro carries a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Motorola has packed 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage on the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a face unlock feature. It comes with ThinkShield for advanced mobile security and Moto Secure adds all the security and privacy-related settings in one app.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro includes dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It also comprises four microphones and has an IP68-rated water-repellent build.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging (sold separately). It also supports 5W wireless power sharing. The charging technology is rated to fully charge the battery in just 23 minutes. Also, the battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of standby time on a single charge. Besides, it measures 161.16 x 74 x 8.59mm and weighs 199 grams.

