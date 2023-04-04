Motorola seems to be working on another foldable smartphone as per a purported listing on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The handset with model number XT2321-1 is expected to be associated with the Motorola Razr+. The listing suggests 5G connectivity and support for 33W fast charging. The Motorola Razr+ is said to come with a 2.7-inch cover display and could be backed by a 3,640mAh battery. The handset is likely to succeed Moto Razr 2022, which was unveiled in China in August last year.

The listing of Motorola Razr+ on the 3C certification site was first spotted by GizmoChina. The handset is reportedly listed with model number XT2321-1. The certification suggests that the 5G-enabled handset will come with support for 33W fast charging. Unfortunately, Gadgets360 could not independently verify the 3C listing.

Recently, the Motorola Razr+ was also spotted on the FCC website with model number XT2321. The listing suggested 5G support and a 3,640mAh battery on the upcoming foldable device. Past leaks suggested a 2.7-inch external display on the handset as well.

The Motorola Razr+ is expected to succeed last year's Moto Razr 2022. The latter was launched in China in August last year with an initial price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0 and features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display. It also includes a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. A dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 32-megapixel front camera, and Dolby Atmos surround speakers are the other key features. The foldable smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

