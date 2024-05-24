Moto G04s is set to launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. The smartphone already made its debut in Europe in April, and the Indian variant is expected to be identical in terms of features and specifications. Ahead of its launch, most of the features of the device have been revealed by the company via a microsite on Flipkart. It is likely to be Motorola's second smartphone launch this month, following the introduction of the Moto Edge 50 Fusion on May 16.

The Moto G04s will launch in India on May 30 and is confirmed to feature a 6.6-inch hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is expected to be an entry-level offering in Motorola's smartphone lineup. Its European counterpart sports an HD+ LCD panel and the Indian variant is speculated to get the same display technology.

It will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the display. The microsite also mentions that the Moto G04s will be powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 8GB and 64GB in-built storage. It will run on Android 14 and will support Dolby Atmos audio.

For optics, the smartphone will have a single 50-megapixel AI-powered rear camera and LED flash. It will support features such as portrait mode and auto night vision. The handset is also confirmed to support Moto gestures like twisting to open the camera and double twist to turn on the flashlight.

The microsite on Flipkart also mentions that the Moto G04s will be available in four colourways with the teaser images hinting at possible shades of Black, Blue, Green, and Orange. The smartphone will weigh 178.8g and have a thickness of 7.99mm. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G04s in Europe is priced at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,700) with the Indian variant also speculated to be priced similarly.

