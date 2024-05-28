Technology News

Moto G04s Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of May 30 Launch

The Moto G04s India variant will be powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, like its global counterpart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 May 2024 19:50 IST
Moto G04s Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of May 30 Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G04s will launch in India in black, blue, green and orange colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G04s is confirmed to launch in a 4GB + 64GB option
  • The handset will feature a single 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera
  • The Moto G04s will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Moto G04s will launch in India on May 30, the company has confirmed. The design, colour options, and key features of the handset have been revealed previously. Several details of the Indian variant of the smartphone resemble its global counterpart. A tipster has suggested the price and sale timeline of the phone in the country. He also notes that the upcoming Moto G04s is an upgraded version of the Moto G04, which was introduced in India in February.

Moto G04s price in India, availability (expected)

Moto G04s is confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Flipkart, with its microsite now live. The phone is set to launch in the country on May 30. Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) suggested in a post on X that the Moto G04s will go on sale in the country in the first week of June, within a few days of its launch.

According to the tipster, Moto G04s is an upgraded version of the Moto G04, which launched with a 16-megapixel main rear camera. The upcoming handset, instead, is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. He added that despite the camera upgrade, the Moto G04s was likely to launch in India at the same price as the Moto G04.

Notably, the 4GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the Moto G04 launched in India at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively. It is likely that the anticipated Moto G04s will also launch around the same price point for similar configurations.

Moto G04s specification, features

The Moto G04s, similar to its global version, is confirmed to launch in India with a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, Android 14, and Dolby Atmos sound support. The phone will also sport a 6.6-inch 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, weigh 178.8g and will be 7.99mm thick. It will also feature a single AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit alongside an LED flash with support for portrait mode and auto night vision.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
