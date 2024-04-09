Technology News

Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G04s supports up to 15W wired charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 14:34 IST
Moto G04s With Unisoc T606 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G04s is offered in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange shades

  • Moto G04s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • The smartphones come with upgrades over the Moto G04
  • The Moto G04s packs a 5,000mAh battery
Moto G04s has been unveiled in Germany. The company has quietly listed the handset on the website. The phone joins the Moto G04 model which was launched earlier this year alongside the Moto G24. The newer 'S' variant comes with multiple upgrades over the Moto G04. It carries a 50-megapixel rear camera and an HD+ LCD screen. The phone is listed in a single RAM and storage configuration. The Moto G04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G04s price, availability

The Moto G04s is available in a 4GB + 64GB configuration and is priced at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,700). It is available for pre-order via Amazon Germany site and will go on sale starting April 30. The phone is listed in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange colourways on the Motorola Germany website

Moto G04s specifications, features

Moto G04s sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 269ppi pixel density, a 20:9 aspect ratio, an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable up to 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based MyUX.

For optics, the Moto G04s is equipped with a single 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera alongside an LED flash. For comparison, the Moto G04 carries a 16-megapixel rear camera. Like the vanilla Moto G04 model, the Moto G04s also features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Moto G04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 15W wired fast charging. It gets a Dolby Atmos-supported speaker and also supports dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The listing claims that the NFC support varies by market, therefore, suggesting that the phone will launch in other markets soon. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and is said to sport a water-repellant design. The phone measures 163.49mm x 74.53mm x 7.99mm in size and weighs 178.8g.

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Moto G04s, Moto G04s launch, Moto G04s Specifications, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report

