Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra will reportedly have a 1.5-inch circular display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 17:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Renders Show New Squarish Frame, Third Physical Button, More

Photo Credit: Smartprix/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series will succeed the current generation Galaxy Watch 6 series

Highlights
  • It is shown in black and white strap options
  • The alleged renders indicate a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic-inspired design
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra could be launched at next Unpacked event
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is believed to see the light at the company's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable phones. The upcoming wearable lineup is expected to include Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models. Most recently, renders of the Ultra model have leaked on the Web. They show a new square-shaped frame, a third circular button, and a health sensor array in the upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design (leaked)

Prominent tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The high-resolution renders show the wearable with a circular dial. However, it now seems to have a square frame around the display, while retaining the rotating bezel. It is shown in black and white strap options.

The alleged renders of Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra indicate a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic-inspired design. It will reportedly have a 1.5-inch circular display with 47 x 47.4 x 16.4mm dimensions. It would be slightly larger than the Watch 6 Classic which measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm. The images show an additional third circular rotating button on the right side of the watch. This button looks like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Additionally, larger speaker grills are seen arranged on the left side of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and the temperature sensor appears to have moved slightly up towards the middle compared to the Watch 6 Classic.The renders suggest a new alignment for the sensors. Further, watch bands now appear to be more integrated with the watch body.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra at its next Unpacked event, along with its new foldables, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds. The launch event is speculated to take place on July 10.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra at its next Unpacked event, along with its new foldables, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds. The launch event is speculated to take place on July 10.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium design, good build quality
  • Rotating bezel works well
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review
Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
DD Kisan to Launch Two AI Anchors on Ninth Anniversary to Read News for Farmers

