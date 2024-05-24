Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is believed to see the light at the company's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the next Galaxy Z lineup of foldable phones. The upcoming wearable lineup is expected to include Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra models. Most recently, renders of the Ultra model have leaked on the Web. They show a new square-shaped frame, a third circular button, and a health sensor array in the upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design (leaked)

Prominent tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The high-resolution renders show the wearable with a circular dial. However, it now seems to have a square frame around the display, while retaining the rotating bezel. It is shown in black and white strap options.

The alleged renders of Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra indicate a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic-inspired design. It will reportedly have a 1.5-inch circular display with 47 x 47.4 x 16.4mm dimensions. It would be slightly larger than the Watch 6 Classic which measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm. The images show an additional third circular rotating button on the right side of the watch. This button looks like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Additionally, larger speaker grills are seen arranged on the left side of the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and the temperature sensor appears to have moved slightly up towards the middle compared to the Watch 6 Classic.The renders suggest a new alignment for the sensors. Further, watch bands now appear to be more integrated with the watch body.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra at its next Unpacked event, along with its new foldables, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds. The launch event is speculated to take place on July 10.

