Motorola has teased the launch of a new handset in India. The company is yet to announce a particular launch date, nor has it hinted at which model could be introduced. However, it is speculated to be the Moto G04, which was recently launched in select markets globally alongside the Moto G24. Notably, the Moto G24 has already been introduced in the Indian market as well, therefore, leaving Moto G04 as a strong contender to launch in the country next.

Motorola India teased the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The teaser did not give away a lot about the launch other than what could possibly be the colour options of the upcoming handset — black, blue, green and orange. More details about the launch or the product could be revealed over the next few days since the caption of the post reads "stay tuned."

The clock is ticking!!!

The time to stun the world has arrived.



Stay Tuned. pic.twitter.com/IyUzTgLq42 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 8, 2024

If it is indeed the Moto G04, then the purported Indian variant is likely to share similar specifications as the global variant. It may also be similarly priced. The phone was launched at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange colourways. The shades are similar to the ones we see in the aforementioned teaser.

Moto G04 specifications (expected)

The global variant of the Moto G04 comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The RAM can also be expanded virtually up to 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based My UX and has 64GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Moto G04 is equipped with a single 16-megapixel sensor alongside an LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It carries stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

