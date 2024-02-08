Technology News

Moto G04 Likely to Launch in India Soon as Motorola Teases Arrival of New Model

Moto G04 is powered by a UniSoC T606 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2024 19:44 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G04 comes in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange shades

Highlights
  • Moto G04 carries a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • The phone comes with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The Moto G04 ships with Android 14-based My UX
Motorola has teased the launch of a new handset in India. The company is yet to announce a particular launch date, nor has it hinted at which model could be introduced. However, it is speculated to be the Moto G04, which was recently launched in select markets globally alongside the Moto G24. Notably, the Moto G24 has already been introduced in the Indian market as well, therefore, leaving Moto G04 as a strong contender to launch in the country next. 

Motorola India teased the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The teaser did not give away a lot about the launch other than what could possibly be the colour options of the upcoming handset — black, blue, green and orange. More details about the launch or the product could be revealed over the next few days since the caption of the post reads "stay tuned." 

If it is indeed the Moto G04, then the purported Indian variant is likely to share similar specifications as the global variant. It may also be similarly priced. The phone was launched at EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange colourways. The shades are similar to the ones we see in the aforementioned teaser.

Moto G04 specifications (expected)

The global variant of the Moto G04 comes with a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The RAM can also be expanded virtually up to 8GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based My UX and has 64GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the Moto G04 is equipped with a single 16-megapixel sensor alongside an LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It carries stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
