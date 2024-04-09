Technology News

iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April

iQoo Z9 Turbo is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2024 12:30 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Jia Jingdong

iQoo Z9 Turbo seen in a silver colour option

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo is tipped to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The handset could carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The iQoo Z9 Turbo may support 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 Turbo will launch in China soon. The company has confirmed the moniker of the handset alongside some key features. The handset is expected to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was unveiled in India on March 12. Several details about the handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Now, a senior company official has confirmed some important features of the iQoo Z9 Turbo. The handset's launch timeline has also been teased.

In a Weibo post, Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong revealed some details about the iQoo Z9 Turbo. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and carry a 6,000mAh battery. It will also feature a 1.5K 144Hz display and measure 7.89mm in thickness.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo is seen in a silver/ white colour option with a glossy finish in one of the promotional images shared by the Vivo executive. The rear camera module on the top left corner appears similar to that of the iQoo 12 - squarish with rounded edges. The module holds two camera sensors and an imprint shows that the cameras will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). An elliptical LED flash unit is placed outside the module. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge.

Although the launch date of the iQoo Z9 Turbo has not yet been announced, it is likely to be unveiled later this month. iQoo Product Manager Xeng Ching also shared a series of posts on Weibo discussing the iQoo Z9 Turbo. She wrote in a post, "This month is going to start to be lively," (translated from Chinese), suggesting a possible launch. The Weibo listing noted that the post was made from an iQoo Z9 Turbo handset. 

Tipster Digital Chat Station had previously tipped (via) that the iQoo Z9 Turbo will sport a flat 6.78-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also said to come in 12GB or 16GB RAM variants with up to 512GB onboard storage. The phone is also likely to support 80W wired fast charging. For optics, it has been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens at the back, and a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 Turbo launch, iQoo Z9 Turbo specifications, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Reno 11 Series Will Soon Get AI Eraser Feature as Global Rollout Begins
KuCoin Completes Registration with India’s FIU, Will Deduct 1 Percent TDS on Transactions

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  2. Google's Pixel 8a Leaks in Live Images; Suggests Thick Bezels
  3. iQoo Announces Discounts on iQoo 12, iQoo 11, iQoo Z9, More
  4. IPL Schedule 2024: Full List of Matches, Time, Venues, Teams
  5. Honor X9b
  6. Realme P1 5G Series Officially Teased, to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Apple Might Slash Battery Capacity of This iPhone 16 Model
  8. Boat Launches Probe Into Data Breach That Impacted 7.5 Million Customers
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series to Soon Get the AI Eraser Feature Globally
  10. Vivo T3x 5G Price Range in India, Design, Key Features Officially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft 'Moving Full Speed Ahead' on Next-Generation Xbox Console: Report
  2. Google Rebrands Studio Bot as Gemini in Android Studio, Upgrades It to Gemini 1.0 Pro
  3. Samsung Galaxy M35, Galaxy F35 Allegedly Visit BIS Certification Site, May Launch in India Soon
  4. iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April
  5. Boat Investigating Data Breach That Reportedly Leaked Personal Information of 7.5 Million Customers
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Will Soon Get AI Eraser Feature as Global Rollout Begins
  7. KuCoin Completes Registration with India’s FIU, Will Deduct 1 Percent TDS on Transactions
  8. Google Pixel 8a Leaks Again in Live Images Showing Thick Bezels, Hole-Punch Display
  9. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A Price, Design, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of April 18 Launch
  10. Vivo V30e 5G Design Tipped via Alleged Retail Box; India Launch Could Be Imminent
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »