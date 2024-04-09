iQoo Z9 Turbo Design, Battery Details Revealed; Teased to Launch in April

iQoo Z9 Turbo will launch in China soon. The company has confirmed the moniker of the handset alongside some key features. The handset is expected to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was unveiled in India on March 12. Several details about the handset have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Now, a senior company official has confirmed some important features of the iQoo Z9 Turbo. The handset's launch timeline has also been teased.

In a Weibo post, Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong revealed some details about the iQoo Z9 Turbo. The iQoo Z9 Turbo is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and carry a 6,000mAh battery. It will also feature a 1.5K 144Hz display and measure 7.89mm in thickness.

The iQoo Z9 Turbo is seen in a silver/ white colour option with a glossy finish in one of the promotional images shared by the Vivo executive. The rear camera module on the top left corner appears similar to that of the iQoo 12 - squarish with rounded edges. The module holds two camera sensors and an imprint shows that the cameras will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). An elliptical LED flash unit is placed outside the module. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right edge.

Although the launch date of the iQoo Z9 Turbo has not yet been announced, it is likely to be unveiled later this month. iQoo Product Manager Xeng Ching also shared a series of posts on Weibo discussing the iQoo Z9 Turbo. She wrote in a post, "This month is going to start to be lively," (translated from Chinese), suggesting a possible launch. The Weibo listing noted that the post was made from an iQoo Z9 Turbo handset.

Tipster Digital Chat Station had previously tipped (via) that the iQoo Z9 Turbo will sport a flat 6.78-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also said to come in 12GB or 16GB RAM variants with up to 512GB onboard storage. The phone is also likely to support 80W wired fast charging. For optics, it has been tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens at the back, and a 16-megapixel sensor in the front.

