Moto G24 could launch soon as its renders, specifications, and pricing details have surfaced on the Web. The latest G series smartphone by the Lenovo-owned brand could run on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is shown with a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is said to feature a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the rear. The handset could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The Moto G24 is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Moto G23.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with Appuals, shared the renders, pricing, and specifications of the Moto G24. The renders show the handset in black, green, and pink shades. The display is seen with a centrally-located hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera. The Motorola smartphone appears to have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and LED flash. Further, power and volume buttons are seen arranged on the right spine of the handset. The fingerprint scanner might be integrated into the power button.

As per the report, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto G24 will be priced at around EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in Europe.

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G24 is said to run on Android 14 and feature a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For optics, the camera setup of Moto G24 could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, there could be an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. It could include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0. There might be an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensor.

The Moto G24 is said to be powered by a 5.000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It could measure 163x75x7.99mm and weigh 180 grams.

