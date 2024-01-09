Moto G34 5G has been launched in India on Tuesday (January 9) as the latest budget 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The handset arrives as Motorola's first product of 2024 in India and features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G34 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G34 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was initially unveiled in the Chinese market in December last year.

Moto G34 5G price in India, availability

The price of Moto G34 5G in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. Motorola is offering a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus for the new device to bring down the effective price to Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. It comes in Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green colours. The Green variant has a vegan leather finish rear panel.

The new Moto G34 5G will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting January 17.

Moto G34 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G34 5G ships with Android 14 and the company is assuring an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security patches for the handset. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 269ppi pixel density and 580nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout at the top and has Panda Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually expanded further up to 16GB using unused storage.

Moto G34 5G

Photo Credit: Motorola

For optics, the Moto G34 5G sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture alongside a single LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture. The 5G smartphone features 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto G34 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Moto G34 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 20W TurboPower (included in the box) charging. It measures 162.7x74.6x8mm and weighs 179 grams. The Vegan Leather version weighs 181 grams.

