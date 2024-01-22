OnePlus 12 is all set to go official on January 23 in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event alongside the OnePlus 12R. Just a day before the formal launch, a fresh leak suggests the price details of the flagship phone. It is tipped to go on sale in the country starting January 30. The OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China in December last year. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the pricing details of the OnePlus 12 on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, the handset will cost Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM. The 16GB RAM model is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 30. The OnePlus 12R, in contrast, is said to be available for purchase in February. These details are in line with past leaks.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be unveiled in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. They will go on sale via Amazon.

The OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December last year with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in China in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colourways.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar specifications to the model launched in China. In China, the phone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It has a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For cameras, the OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera unit at the back led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone gets 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

