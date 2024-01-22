Technology News

OnePlus 12 Price in India, Sale Date Leaked Ahead of January 23 Launch

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be released in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 January 2024 09:34 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera unit at the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R is said to be available for purchase in February
  • It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • OnePlus 12 will go on sale in India via Amazon

OnePlus 12 is all set to go official on January 23 in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event alongside the OnePlus 12R. Just a day before the formal launch, a fresh leak suggests the price details of the flagship phone. It is tipped to go on sale in the country starting January 30. The OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China in December last year. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) leaked the pricing details of the OnePlus 12 on X (formerly Twitter). According to the tipster, the handset will cost Rs. 64,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM. The 16GB RAM model is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 69,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 30. The OnePlus 12R, in contrast, is said to be available for purchase in February. These details are in line with past leaks.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be unveiled in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. They will go on sale via Amazon.

The OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December last year with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in China in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colourways.

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar specifications to the model launched in China. In China, the phone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It has a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For cameras, the OnePlus 12 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera unit at the back led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It has a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone gets 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 12R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 Price in India, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 Specifications, OnePlus 12R Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
