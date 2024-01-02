Technology News

Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India on January 9

Moto G34 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 January 2024 18:08 IST


Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G34 5G was launched in Sea Blue and Star Black colours

Highlights
  • Moto G34 5G runs on Android 13
  • The handset was launched in China last month
  • Moto G34 5G has a dual rear camera setup
Moto G34 5G with Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in China last month. The Lenovo-owned brand could unveil the mid-range smartphone in India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola, but a fresh leak suggests that the Moto G34 5G will go official in the country on January 9. The Moto G34 5G flaunts a dual camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Chinese variant of Moto G34 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on X claimed that Moto G34 5G will be launched in the country on January 9. Like the Chinese variant, the version arriving in India is said to run on Snapdragon 695 SoC. It could be the fastest 5G handset in its segment.

The Moto G34 5G is anticipated to succeed the Moto G32 that debuted in August 2022 with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Moto G34 5G is currently up for purchase in China for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Sea Blue and Star Black colours.

Moto G34 5G specifications

The Moto G34 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It can use up to 8GB of unutilised storage as virtual RAM.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Motorola handset sports a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Motorola has equipped the handset with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.





  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Moto G34 5G, Moto G34 5G Specifications, Moto G34, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
