Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G34 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 13:29 IST
Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola has equipped the Moto G34 5G with a 5,000mAh battery

  • Moto G34 comes in two colour options
  • Moto G34 5G has 18W fast charging
  • The handset includes virtual RAM support up to 8GB
Moto G34 5G has been launched in China as the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand. The new Moto G-series phone succeeds the Moto G32 from last year and has a hole punch display cutout that houses the selfie camera. The Moto G34 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G34 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Moto G34 5G price

Moto G34 5G price is set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Sea Blue and Star Black colours and is currently up for purchase in China through Lenovo's official online store.

Details regarding India launch of Moto G34 5G are yet to be announced. Last year's Moto G32 debuted in the country with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Moto G34 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G34 5G runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a hole punch cutout at the top. Under the hood, the new Motorola phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The handset can also use up to 8GB of unutilised storage as virtual RAM for improved multitasking.

For optics, the Moto G34 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera. The 5G smartphone features 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Moto G34 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. the phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G34 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of 5G talk time and up to 31 hours of intensive use. The battery unit is also said to offer up to 7.4 hours of video recording time on a single charge. It measures 162.7x74.6x8mm and weighs 179g.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G34 5G

Moto G34 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G34 5G, Moto G34 5G Price, Moto G34 5G Specifications, Motorola, Moto G Series, Moto
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Moto G34 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Reddit
 
 

