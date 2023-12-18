Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 are available for discounted rates in India. Motorola has announced a Rs. 10,000 price cut on the clamshell foldable smartphones. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Both models feature a 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner display. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging, whereas the Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 price in India (revised)

Motorola has reduced the prices of the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 by Rs. 10,000 with effect from December 15. With the price cut, the Razr 40 Ultra can now be grabbed for Rs. 79,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, is currently listed for Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version instead of Rs. 49,999.

The Ultra model comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options. The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, is offered in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways.

Besides this, Motorola is offering limited-period discounts on both smartphones as part of the ongoing Moto Days till December 24. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the new price of Razr 40 ultra, and a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the new price of Razr 40. Further, there are no-cost EMI options.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 specifications

Both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 run on Android 13-based MyUX. The former features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer panel with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr 40, in contrast, has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED outer screen.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Both models feature dual rear cameras. The Razr 40 Ultra gets a 12-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Razr 40 includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both handsets pack a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support. The Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. They have a water-resistant IP52 build.

