WhosNext2023
Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2023 17:48 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 run on Android 13-based MyUX

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • Motorola is offering limited-period discounts on both smartphones
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 are available for discounted rates in India. Motorola has announced a Rs. 10,000 price cut on the clamshell foldable smartphones. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Both models feature a 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner display. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging, whereas the Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 price in India (revised)

Motorola has reduced the prices of the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 by Rs. 10,000 with effect from December 15. With the price cut, the Razr 40 Ultra can now be grabbed for Rs. 79,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, is currently listed for Rs. 49,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version instead of Rs. 49,999.

The Ultra model comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options. The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, is offered in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways.

Besides this, Motorola is offering limited-period discounts on both smartphones as part of the ongoing Moto Days till December 24. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the new price of Razr 40 ultra, and a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the new price of Razr 40. Further, there are no-cost EMI options.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 specifications

Both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 run on Android 13-based MyUX. The former features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED outer panel with 144Hz refresh rate. The Motorola Razr 40, in contrast, has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED main display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch OLED outer screen.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. Both models feature dual rear cameras. The Razr 40 Ultra gets a 12-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Razr 40 includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both handsets pack a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support. The Razr 40 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging. They have a water-resistant IP52 build.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Price in India, Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Price in India, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Batman Spin-Off ‘Arkham’ TV Series Is Set Within the New DC Universe, James Gunn Confirms
OpenAI’s Sam Altman Highlights Importance of Worldcoin Global Identity Project as AI Picks Pace

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Storm 5G Specifications Tipped; Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000
  3. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via These Sites
  4. Apple Watch Upgrades in 2024 Said to Include These New Health Features
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Design, Specifications Leak; Launch Timeline, Price Tipped
  6. Vivo X100 Series Launching Soon in India: All You Need to Know
  7. iPhone 16's Capture Button Could Be a Significant Feature: Here's Why
  8. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  9. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date and SoCs Go Official: All Details
  10. Lava Storm 5G Teased to Launch Soon; Price in India, SoC Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Prices in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Check Revised Rates
  2. OpenAI’s Sam Altman Highlights Importance of Worldcoin Global Identity Project as AI Picks Pace
  3. Honor Magic 6 Series Porsche Design Renders Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 4G Renders, European Pricing Leak Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly Rolling Out Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update for Older Galaxy Foldables
  6. Batman Spin-Off ‘Arkham’ TV Series Is Set Within the New DC Universe, James Gunn Confirms
  7. Lava Storm 5G Launch Set for December 21, Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  8. Bonk Frenzy Boosts Sales of Solana’s Saga Phones to Eight Times its Retail Cost: Details
  9. Apple Watch With Blood Pressure Monitoring, Sleep Apnea Detection Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
  10. iQoo Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro Launch Date Revealed Along With Colour Variants and Processors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »