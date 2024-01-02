Moto G Play with the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC was launched in December 2022. Now, its purported successor, Moto G Play (2024), is reportedly inching towards launch as its pricing, renders, and specifications have leaked online. Judging by the leak, the Moto G Play (2024) could offer minor design changes from its predecessor. The upcoming mid-ranger is tipped to feature a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera. It is said to get a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery.

Well-known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Smartmania, has leaked the price, design renders, and specifications of the Moto G Play (2024). As per the report, the handset will go official next month with a price tag of $169 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

The leaked renders show the Motorola handset in a sapphire blue colour with a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. A triple camera setup is seen arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset appears to have the power and volume buttons. The volume button could also work as a fingerprint scanner. Further, the renders indicate the presence of a 3.5mm headphone output at the top.

As per the report, the Moto G Play (2024) will run on Android 13 and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,200) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Motorola phone could be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Its 2023 counterpart is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G37 chip.

The triple rear camera setup on the Moto G Play (2024) is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is tipped to come with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. Just like the Moto G Play (2023), the upcoming model is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G Play (2023) was launched in select global markets in December 2022 with a price tag of $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the single Navy Blue shade.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.