Moto G34 5G is confirmed to launch in India on January 9. It was unveiled in China in December 2023. The Indian variant of the model has already been confirmed to be available via Flipkart and the company website. The company also recently revealed the colour options for the Indian variant. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset will power the handset and it'll house a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The Moto G34 5G will carry a dual rear camera system and offer an IP52 rating.

Moto G34 5G price in India (expected)

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Moto G34 5G will be priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for a 4GB + 128GB option. The report added that the phone will also be available in an 8GB + 128GB variant, the price of which will be higher, but did not state an exact price point.

The Indian variant of the Moto G34 5G is already confirmed to be offered in India in Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green colour options. The back panel of the green variant will come with a vegan leather finish. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via the company's website and Flipkart.

Moto G34 5G specifications

The Flipkart microsite for the Moto G34 5G confirms that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will launch with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also confirmed to ship with an Android 14-based operating system.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Moto G34 5G will include a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary sensor with Google Auto Enhance support and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera of the handset will carry a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Indian variant of the Moto G34 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will also come with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

