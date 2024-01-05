Moto G34 5G India launch will take place on January 9. Motorola, via its official website and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, is teasing the specifications of the new G series smartphone. The colour options of the Indian variant of Moto G34 5G have now been revealed. The handset is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera. It will run on Snapdragon 695 SoC, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G34 5G was introduced in the Chinese market in December last year.

The Lenovo-owned brand has shared a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) to disclose the shades of Moto G34 5G. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green. The Green variant will have a vegan leather rear panel. The Chinese variant is offered in Sea Blue and Star Black colours.

Additionally, Moto G34 5G is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel quad-pixel camera with Google Auto Enhance feature. It will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Moto G34 5G is scheduled to go official on January 9 at 12:00pm IST and will go on sale via the company's official website in India and Flipkart. The e-commerce website is teasing the specifications of the handset through a dedicated landing page on its website.

A Flipkart listing indicates Android 14 operating system and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Moto G34 5G. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It supports a virtual RAM feature as well. A 16-megapixel selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP52-rated build are the other key features. Motorola has equipped the handset with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

