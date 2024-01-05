Technology News

Moto G34 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Come in Three Colour Options in India

Moto G34 5G is scheduled to go official on January 9 at 12:00pm IST.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 09:45 IST
Moto G34 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Come in Three Colour Options in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G34 5G was introduced in the Chinese market in December last year

Highlights
  • Moto G34 5G is currently up for purchase in China
  • The Green variant will have a vegan leather rear panel
  • Moto G34 5G will go on sale via Flipkart
Advertisement

Moto G34 5G India launch will take place on January 9. Motorola, via its official website and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, is teasing the specifications of the new G series smartphone. The colour options of the Indian variant of Moto G34 5G have now been revealed. The handset is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera. It will run on Snapdragon 695 SoC, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G34 5G was introduced in the Chinese market in December last year.

The Lenovo-owned brand has shared a short teaser video on X (formerly Twitter) to disclose the shades of Moto G34 5G. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options — Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green. The Green variant will have a vegan leather rear panel. The Chinese variant is offered in Sea Blue and Star Black colours. 

Additionally, Moto G34 5G is confirmed to come with a dual rear camera unit. The camera setup is led by a 50-megapixel quad-pixel camera with Google Auto Enhance feature. It will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Moto G34 5G is scheduled to go official on January 9 at 12:00pm IST and will go on sale via the company's official website in India and Flipkart. The e-commerce website is teasing the specifications of the handset through a dedicated landing page on its website.

A Flipkart listing indicates Android 14 operating system and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Moto G34 5G. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It supports a virtual RAM feature as well. A 16-megapixel selfie camera, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP52-rated build are the other key features. Motorola has equipped the handset with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G34 5G, Moto G34 5G Specifications, Motorola, Moto G Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Officially Teased; to Launch in India on January 8

Related Stories

Moto G34 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Come in Three Colour Options in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro India Price Range Leaks Online: See Here
  4. Poco X6 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Alleged Unboxing Video
  5. Poco X6 Series, Poco M6 Pro SoC Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  7. Moto G34 5G Colour Options for India Teased Ahead of January 9 Launch
  8. OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14 Update Rolling Out in India
  9. Fire-Boltt to Launch First of Its Kind Dream Wristphone in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Korean Pricing Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X50 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Moto G34 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased to Come in Three Colour Options in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Design Officially Teased; to Launch in India on January 8
  4. iPhone 16 Pro to Get Upgraded Ultra-Wide Angle, Telephoto Cameras; iPhone 17 to Sport New Selfie Camera: Kuo
  5. WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature Reportedly in Development: How it Works
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  7. E-Rupee CBDC Said to Hit RBI Target of 1 Million Daily Transactions by End of 2023
  8. OnePlus Buds 3 With Up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update Rolling Out in India
  10. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »