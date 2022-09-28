Technology News
Moto G72 Renders Leaked; Design, Colour Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Moto G72's latest leaked renders tip smartphone to launch in Blue, Grey/Black, and Silver colour variants.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 28 September 2022 13:10 IST
Moto G72 Renders Leaked; Design, Colour Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Pricebaba/ @OnLeaks

The leaked images hint at Blue, Grey/Black, and Silver colour variants

Highlights
  • Moto G72 press renders leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly
  • Moto G72 rumored to launch in three colour variants
  • On-screen fingerprint scanner, triple camera rear setup tipped

Moto G72 has been tipped to launch in three colour variants, according to renders leaked online. The images suggest that the latest entrant into Motorola's midrange G-series will come in Blue, Grey/Black, and Silver options. Design renders showing front, and back panel views have surfaced online, hinting at a design that incorporates an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The leaked images also suggest that the G72 is likely to sport a triple camera rear setup with a 108-megapixel primary alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The render images of the Moto G72 were leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly (Twitter: @Onleaks) in collaboration with Pricebaba. The tipster claims that the images released are from renders intended for the press. The FCC certification database lists the Moto G72 4G model with the model number XT2255, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Indian version of the Moto G72 is being referred to as "Victoria22" internally with the model number appearing on FCC's certification database as XT2255-2, according to the report. The smartphone is tipped to be launched sometime in September or October.

The Moto G72 model number indicates that the smartphone manufacturer could be considering it as a successor or upgrade to its closest relative in terms of model number, the G71 model, which was released earlier this year. The rumoured Moto G72 is expected to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, similar to the one on the Moto G71.

The company's upcoming handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device is rumoured to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. However, there is no clarity yet on the Moto G72 receiving its Android 13 update. At launch, the handset is rumoured to be available in variants of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, while the smartphone manufacturer might also offer 128GB and 256GB storage variants. An upgrade on the storage variant would be a step up from the Moto G71, which is available in a single 128GB storage configuration.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G72, Motorola, Moto G Series
