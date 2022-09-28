Moto G72 has been tipped to launch in three colour variants, according to renders leaked online. The images suggest that the latest entrant into Motorola's midrange G-series will come in Blue, Grey/Black, and Silver options. Design renders showing front, and back panel views have surfaced online, hinting at a design that incorporates an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The leaked images also suggest that the G72 is likely to sport a triple camera rear setup with a 108-megapixel primary alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The render images of the Moto G72 were leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly (Twitter: @Onleaks) in collaboration with Pricebaba. The tipster claims that the images released are from renders intended for the press. The FCC certification database lists the Moto G72 4G model with the model number XT2255, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the Indian version of the Moto G72 is being referred to as "Victoria22" internally with the model number appearing on FCC's certification database as XT2255-2, according to the report. The smartphone is tipped to be launched sometime in September or October.

The Moto G72 model number indicates that the smartphone manufacturer could be considering it as a successor or upgrade to its closest relative in terms of model number, the G71 model, which was released earlier this year. The rumoured Moto G72 is expected to launch with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, similar to the one on the Moto G71.

The company's upcoming handset is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device is rumoured to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. However, there is no clarity yet on the Moto G72 receiving its Android 13 update. At launch, the handset is rumoured to be available in variants of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, while the smartphone manufacturer might also offer 128GB and 256GB storage variants. An upgrade on the storage variant would be a step up from the Moto G71, which is available in a single 128GB storage configuration.

