Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Moto G72 will be available in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 October 2022 10:40 IST
Moto G72 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Moto G72 runs on Android 12 with My UX skin on top
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging
  • Moto G72 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone

Moto G72 debuted in India last week and is set to go on sale in the country for the first time today. This is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity options. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, this Motorola smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The Moto G72 sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor.

Moto G72 price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Moto G72 will go on sale in India for the first time today from 12pm via Flipkart. The handset is sold in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration which will be available at an exclusive launch price of Rs. 18,999. The handset will be available in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colour options.

Customers can purchase the Moto G72 at an effective price of Rs. 14,749, which includes limited-period launch offers. These include an exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, and a Rs. 1,250 instant discount from select banks, according to Motorola.

5G in India: Does It Make Sense to Buy a 4G Phone Now?

Moto G72 specifications

This Motorola smartphone has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. It features a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU.

The Moto G72 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main camera. There is also an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, this smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper for selfies and video chats.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging. The Moto G72 is 7.9mm thin and weighs about 166g, according to the company. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.1. The smartphone also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It runs on Android 12 with the company's My UX interface. Furthermore, the company has promised to provide a single OS upgrade (to Android 13) and up to three years of monthly security upgrades for the Moto G72 handset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
