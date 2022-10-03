Technology News
Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G72 price in India is set at Rs. 18,999.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G72 will be available in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G72 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
  • It sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Moto G72 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Moto G72 was launched in India on Monday the company's latest G-Series smartphone to debut in the country. The handset is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G72 runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto G72 price in India, availability

Moto G72 price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available in Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart on October 12 at 12pm (noon).

The handset will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 14,999, which includes limited period launch offers. These include an exchange discount of Rs. 3,000, and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount from select banks, according to Motorola.

Moto G72 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G72 runs on Android 12 with the company's My UX skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G72 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 108-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel hybrid ultra-wide angle and depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Moto G72 comes with a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The Moto G72 comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a hybrid microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ AGPS. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, compass, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Moto G72 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support. It measures 160.5x74.4x7.9mm and weighs 166g, according to Motorola.

Comments

Further reading: Moto G72, Moto G72 Specifications, Moto G72 Price in India, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Read in: हिंदी
