Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations

Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations

Footsteps feature was previously only available to Snapchat+ subscribers but has now been widely rolled out to all iOS users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 12:46 IST
Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations

Photo Credit: Snapchat

Footsteps on Snapchat only works when Ghost Mode is disabled

Highlights
  • Footsteps feature on Snapchat is now available to iOS users
  • The feature was previously exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers
  • It only works when the Ghost Mode is not enabled on Snapchat
Advertisement

Snapchat has begun rolling out a new feature for iOS users which lets them keep track of all the places they have explored and sent snaps from. The feature, dubbed Footsteps, only works when the Ghost Mode is not enabled on Snapchat for iPhone. In addition to counting new places the user travels to, it can also leverage stored Memories to take past trips into account. Notably, the instant messaging platform announced several important updates including Gemini large language model (LLM) integration in My AI and fifth generation Snap Spectacles at its Snap Partner Summit 2024 last week.

Footsteps on Snapchat

According to Snapchat, Footsteps allows iOS users to keep track of all of the places they have been using Snap Map. Using the feature first time, the platform will use Memories to create the first few steps. However, subsequent uses will leverage the location data to track the steps.

The Footsteps feature was previously only available to Snapchat+ subscribers but has now been widely rolled out to all iOS users. This information is private and is only accessible by the account holder. Snapchat says Footsteps only works when the Ghost Mode — a feature that hides location from others on the map — is turned off.

snapchat footsteps Snapchat

Footsteps Feature on Snapchat for iOS

Users can also choose to delete their Footsteps history if they do not wish to use this feature anymore. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability after updating Snapchat for iOS to version 13.9.0.40.

Other Snapchat Features

At its Snap Summit 2024, the instant messaging platform announced a partnership with Google for the integration of Gemini LLM into My AI — its AI chatbot. In addition to computer vision capabilities, it will also get improved text, audio, image, video, and code processing capabilities.

It also debuted the Snap AI Video feature which can generate AI videos from text prompts, although it is available only to Creators on the platform. Another addition is a new AI Lens which lets users appear as their elderly selves. Snapchat has also brought AI Lenses and caption features to Snapchat Memories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snapchat for iOS, Snapchat Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G75 5G Debuts With IP68 Rating, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC
  2. Best Budget Soundbars to Buy During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Smart TVs
  4. [Exclusive] Lava Agni 3 to Feature Dual Displays, Priced Under Rs 30,000
  5. This is How You Can Use Gemini Live for Free
  6. Raspberry Pi Launches an AI Camera for Vision-Based Applications
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Launch Globally With 200-Megapixel Camera: Report
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  9. HMD Moon Knight May Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Perplexity AI to Introduce Native Mac App With AI-Powered Search, Available for Pre-Order
  2. Binance Former Chief Changpeng Zhao Commits to Blockchain Funding Following Release from US Custody
  3. Horizon Online Game Is Reportedly Guerrilla Games' Next Major Project
  4. Qualcomm Developing Snapdragon X Elite Successor Under 'Project Glymur' Codename: Report
  5. Snapchat Rolls Out Footsteps Feature for iOS That Lets Users Track Explored Locations
  6. Moto G75 5G With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Liquid AI Announces Generative AI Liquid Foundation Models With Smaller Memory Footprint
  8. How Fast Will the Moon's Shadow Travel During the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 2?
  9. How to See Rare Comet C/2023 A3 Over Bengaluru in October 2024?
  10. Earth's Crust is ‘Dripping’ Beneath Turkey’s Konya Basin, Revealing Unique Geological Phenomenon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »