Snapchat has begun rolling out a new feature for iOS users which lets them keep track of all the places they have explored and sent snaps from. The feature, dubbed Footsteps, only works when the Ghost Mode is not enabled on Snapchat for iPhone. In addition to counting new places the user travels to, it can also leverage stored Memories to take past trips into account. Notably, the instant messaging platform announced several important updates including Gemini large language model (LLM) integration in My AI and fifth generation Snap Spectacles at its Snap Partner Summit 2024 last week.

According to Snapchat, Footsteps allows iOS users to keep track of all of the places they have been using Snap Map. Using the feature first time, the platform will use Memories to create the first few steps. However, subsequent uses will leverage the location data to track the steps.

The Footsteps feature was previously only available to Snapchat+ subscribers but has now been widely rolled out to all iOS users. This information is private and is only accessible by the account holder. Snapchat says Footsteps only works when the Ghost Mode — a feature that hides location from others on the map — is turned off.

Footsteps Feature on Snapchat for iOS

Users can also choose to delete their Footsteps history if they do not wish to use this feature anymore. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability after updating Snapchat for iOS to version 13.9.0.40.

Other Snapchat Features

At its Snap Summit 2024, the instant messaging platform announced a partnership with Google for the integration of Gemini LLM into My AI — its AI chatbot. In addition to computer vision capabilities, it will also get improved text, audio, image, video, and code processing capabilities.

It also debuted the Snap AI Video feature which can generate AI videos from text prompts, although it is available only to Creators on the platform. Another addition is a new AI Lens which lets users appear as their elderly selves. Snapchat has also brought AI Lenses and caption features to Snapchat Memories.