Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G85 5G has a dual rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:21 IST
Moto G85 5G With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G85 5G comes in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue and Urban Gray colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G85 5G runs on Android 14-based Hello U
  • The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Moto G85 5G has 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats
Moto G85 5G was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest 5G offering from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone runs on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB RAM. It features a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and sports a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G85 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The new phone seems to be a rebrand of the Moto S50 Neo, which was unveiled in China last month.

Moto G85 5G price in India

The price for the Moto G85 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. It comes in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Gray colourways. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, and Motorola.in as well as select retail stores in the country starting July 16 at 12pm IST. 

Buyers can avail of either an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 on the value of the old phone while purchasing the Moto G85 5G. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 16,999. Further, consumers can also avail of up to nine month no-cost EMI offers.

Moto G85 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G85 5G runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,600nits of peak local brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset along with Adreno 619 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB with unused storage. 

For optics, Moto G85 5G has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera along with single LED flash. It comes with a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Moto G85 5G include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, LTEPP, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity, sensor hub, and SAR sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It supports face unlock feature and boasts stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology.

The Moto G85 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 34 hours of playtime on a single charge. It is confirmed to get two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The phone measures 161.91x73.06x7.59 mm and weighs around 172 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Moto G85 5G, Moto G85 5G Price in India, Moto G85 5G Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair

