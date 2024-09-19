Moto G85 5G was launched in India in July this year in three colourways. The phone has now been teased to arrive in a fourth magenta colour option. The launch timeline of the new variant has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, a report suggests that the handset may also get a new green shade. The rumoured variant is tipped to launch during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Moto G85 5G, which has an IP52-rated build with a vegan leather finish, was initially unveiled in select global markets in June.

Moto G85 5G New Colour Variants

The Moto G85 5G is teased to launch in a new Viva Magenta colourway. The upcoming variant is listed on Flipkart and also appears on the Motorola India site. The listing on the e-commerce site suggests that it is "coming soon" but the exact launch date has not yet been revealed. However, an image shared in an official X post suggests that the Viva Magenta variant may be unveiled during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Moto G85 5G Flipkart listing

A new 91Mobiles report, on the other hand, claims that the Moto G85 5G will also launch in a new green colourway. The phone is currently offered in three shades — Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. The report suggests that the new green shade will be a darker option of the existing Olive Green variant. This darker green shade of the handset is tipped to launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, which is scheduled to start on September 27.

The Flipkart listing confirms a fourth Viva Magenta variant of the Moto G85 5G. If the report is true, the darker green colourway will likely be a fifth option. Notably, both colour options appear to have a vegan leather finish, similar to the existing variants.

Moto G85 5G Specifications, Price in India

The Moto G85 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and an IP52-rated build. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola launched the Moto G85 5G in India at a price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The teased Viva Magenta option is listed on Flipkart at similar prices as well.

