Moto G85 5G Could Soon Be Available in Two New Colour Options in India

Moto G85 5G was launched in India in July this year in three colourways.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 16:02 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G85 5G is now offered in Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey shades

  • Moto G85 5G was initially unveiled globally in June this year
  • The smartphone comes with an IP52-rated build
  • The Moto G85 5G variants have a vegan leather finish
Moto G85 5G was launched in India in July this year in three colourways. The phone has now been teased to arrive in a fourth magenta colour option. The launch timeline of the new variant has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, a report suggests that the handset may also get a new green shade. The rumoured variant is tipped to launch during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Moto G85 5G, which has an IP52-rated build with a vegan leather finish, was initially unveiled in select global markets in June.

Moto G85 5G New Colour Variants

The Moto G85 5G is teased to launch in a new Viva Magenta colourway. The upcoming variant is listed on Flipkart and also appears on the Motorola India site. The listing on the e-commerce site suggests that it is "coming soon" but the exact launch date has not yet been revealed. However, an image shared in an official X post suggests that the Viva Magenta variant may be unveiled during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

moto g85 5g viva magenta moto inline Moto G85 5g

Moto G85 5G Flipkart listing

 

A new 91Mobiles report, on the other hand, claims that the Moto G85 5G will also launch in a new green colourway. The phone is currently offered in three shades — Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey. The report suggests that the new green shade will be a darker option of the existing Olive Green variant. This darker green shade of the handset is tipped to launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, which is scheduled to start on September 27.

The Flipkart listing confirms a fourth Viva Magenta variant of the Moto G85 5G. If the report is true, the darker green colourway will likely be a fifth option. Notably, both colour options appear to have a vegan leather finish, similar to the existing variants. 

Moto G85 5G Specifications, Price in India

The Moto G85 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and an IP52-rated build. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Motorola launched the Moto G85 5G in India at a price of Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The teased Viva Magenta option is listed on Flipkart at similar prices as well.

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
