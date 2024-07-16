Moto G85 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (July 16) via Flipkart and Motorola India website. The 5G smartphone was launched in the country last week with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset under the hood and up to 12GB RAM. It boasts a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G85 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Moto G85 5G price in India, sale offers

Price of Moto G85 5G starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Gray colourways. The handset will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and select retail stores at 12pm IST today.

There is a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on purchases made using Axis Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can avail of either the bank discount or an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 on the value of the old phone while purchasing the Moto G85 5G. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 16,999. The exchange discount is capped at Rs. 17,300 on Flipkart. Further, consumers can avail of up to nine months of no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,889 per month. Reliance Jio users can cashback worth Rs. 2,000 as well.

Moto G85 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G85 5G runs on Android 14-based Hello UI and Motorola is assuring two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. It is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset along with Adreno 619 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 24GB with unused storage.

The Moto G85 5G has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera along with a single LED flash. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G85 5G has an IP52-rated water-repellent build. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports face unlock feature. It carries stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 34 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.