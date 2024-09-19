Motorola could be ready to unveil a new G series phone soon. Design renders and specifications for a Moto G75 5G have surfaced online. The renders suggest the colour options and key features of the phone including build, camera and display details. The upcoming G series phone is tipped to launch as a mid-range offering. It will likely sit below the Moto G85 5G, which was introduced in India in July this year with a 3D curved pOLED screen and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Moto G75 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

A report by 91Mobiles has leaked the design renders of what's supposedly the Moto G75 5G. The phone appears to have a flat display with slim bezels and a thick chin. It is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The handset appears to have a boxy, polycarbonate build, as per the renders.

Moto G75 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The rear panel of the purported Moto G75 5G is seen with a square camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner. It appears to have two camera sensors alongside an LED unit. The SIM tray slot is placed on the left edge of the phone, while the power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge. The power button is tipped to double as a fingerprint sensor.

Moto G75 5G is expected to be offered in two colour options — black and blue. The blue variant will likely get a vegan leather finish.

Moto G75 5G Features (Expected)

As per the report, the Moto G75 5G could sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main rear camera sensor with OIS. The phone is said to come with Dolby Atmos support and a Snapdragon chipset. The details of the exact model of the SoC have yet to be disclosed. The report further states that the Moto G75 5G will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as military-grade durability support.

Notably, the Moto G85 5G launched in India with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The phone has an IP52-rated build and starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

