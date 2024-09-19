Technology News
English Edition

Moto G75 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Colour Options and Key Specifications

Moto G75 5G is said to sport a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 11:01 IST
Moto G75 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Colour Options and Key Specifications

Moto G75 5G is expected to sit below the Moto G85 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G75 5G is expected to get an IP68-rated build
  • The smartphone will likely come with a Snapdragon chipset
  • The Moto G75 5G may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Motorola could be ready to unveil a new G series phone soon. Design renders and specifications for a Moto G75 5G have surfaced online. The renders suggest the colour options and key features of the phone including build, camera and display details. The upcoming G series phone is tipped to launch as a mid-range offering. It will likely sit below the Moto G85 5G, which was introduced in India in July this year with a 3D curved pOLED screen and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC.

Moto G75 5G Design, Colour Options (Expected)

report by 91Mobiles has leaked the design renders of what's supposedly the Moto G75 5G. The phone appears to have a flat display with slim bezels and a thick chin. It is seen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The handset appears to have a boxy, polycarbonate build, as per the renders.

moto g75 5g 91m inline moto g75 5g

Moto G75 5G leaked design renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The rear panel of the purported Moto G75 5G is seen with a square camera module with rounded edges in the top left corner. It appears to have two camera sensors alongside an LED unit. The SIM tray slot is placed on the left edge of the phone, while the power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge. The power button is tipped to double as a fingerprint sensor.

Moto G75 5G is expected to be offered in two colour options — black and blue. The blue variant will likely get a vegan leather finish.

Moto G75 5G Features (Expected)

As per the report, the Moto G75 5G could sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main rear camera sensor with OIS. The phone is said to come with Dolby Atmos support and a Snapdragon chipset. The details of the exact model of the SoC have yet to be disclosed. The report further states that the Moto G75 5G will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance as well as military-grade durability support. 

Notably, the Moto G85 5G launched in India with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main camera, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. The phone has an IP52-rated build and starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, curved display
  • Reliable day-to-day, gaming performance
  • Good primary, macro cameras
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (can be uninstalled)
  • Notification spam
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
  • Lower performance in benchmark tests
Read detailed Moto G85 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G75 5G, Moto G75 5G design, Moto G75 5G features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy M55s India Launch Date Set for September 23; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
Moto G75 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Colour Options and Key Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  2. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  4. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  5. Ancient Barracks Unearthed With Egyptian Pharaoh Inscribed Sword
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Smartphones Will Reportedly Get Android 15 Update Next Month: Supported Models
  2. Xiaomi Overtook Apple in Global Smartphone Sales in August, Samsung Retains Top Spot: Counterpoint Research
  3. 3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Military Barracks Found with Sword Inscribed with Ramesses II's Name
  4. Moto G75 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Colour Options and Key Specifications
  5. Mars’ Orbit Wobble Could Hint at the Presence of Dark Matter Emitting from Primordial Black Holes
  6. Asteroid Apophis Could Strike the Earth If It Collides With Smaller Space Rocks: Study
  7. Mysterious Radio Signals from Deep Space Reportedly Reached Earth After Eight Billion Years
  8. Ancient Black Holes Might Be Passing Through Our Solar System Frequently, Study Claims
  9. Skeletons Reveal Ancient Teenagers Experienced Puberty Similar to Modern Teens, Study Finds
  10. New MAL Blood Group System Identified, Revealing Genetic Basis of Rare Blood Types
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »