Gemini Clock Tool Extension on Android Will Reportedly Let the AI Chatbot Set Alarms and Timers

As per the report, Gemini on Android could also perform tasks on the lock screen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Gemini on Android already has several extensions including YouTube, Google Flights, and more

Highlights
  • Currently, Gemini uses Google Assistant to set timers and alarms
  • The Clock Tool extension was spotted in the Google app v15.27
  • Gemini Live feature is also reported to soon arrive on Android
Gemini on Android might soon be able to perform more tasks, as per a report. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that was added to Android smartphones can perform several tasks such as answering queries, looking up queries on the internet, and writing essays and messages. However, the chatbot switches the functionality to Google Assistant when it comes to device-integrated tasks such as checking reminders, setting up an alarm, or sending a message. That might not be the case for long, as a report claims Gemini will soon be able to set alarms and timers independently.

Gemini to Reportedly Get a Clock Tool Extension

According to a report by Android Authority, Gemini on Android might get a new Clock Tool extension that will allow it to set alarms and timers when prompted by the user. The publication spotted the new feature during an app teardown process. The feature was seen in the latest beta of the Google app (version 15.27.33).

gemini clock tool extension android authority Gemini Clock Tool extension

Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

In a screenshot shared by the publication, a Clock Tool extension could be seen in the list of Gemini extensions. It can be summoned either by verbally naming it or by typing ‘@Clock Tool, followed by the request. In the screenshot, this action prompts the AI chatbot to display a message that says, “Gemini is taking over from Google Assistant to handle some actions through Extensions.” The Clock Tool then performs the task.

The new extension will join the existing Gemini extensions on Android such as Google Flights, Google Hotels, Google Maps, Workspace, YouTube, and YouTube Music. Additionally, the report also found a new setting that will allow users to access the AI chatbot while the device is locked. This feature was earlier reported, but now a screenshot of the setting has also appeared.

gemini lock screen android authority Gemini AI lock screen setting

Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

With the lock screen capability, users will be able to use Gemini on the go and either have a conversation or ask it a quick question. All the extension features can also be accessed on the lock screen. The report claims that Gemini might not be able to perform tasks that require adding credentials or accessing private data. There is no word on when the feature might be available to the public.

Akash Dutta
Comment
 
 

