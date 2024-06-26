Moto G85 5G, with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, has been listed online. The handset was quietly listed on the official Motorola UK website. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, Dolby Atmos-backed speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone appears to be a rebadged version of the Moto S50 Neo, which was unveiled in China on Tuesday alongside the Moto Razr 50 lineup.

Moto G85 5G price

The Moto G85 5G is priced at GBP 299.99 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the sole 12GB + 256GB option. It is currently available for purchase via the Motorola UK website. The phone is offered in three colour options — Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, and Urban Grey.

Moto G85 5G specifications, features

Moto G85 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1,600 nits of peak local brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with dual SGS eye protection certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, the Moto G85 5G supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 12GB, while the storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 14-based Hello UI out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Moto G85 5G carries a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. The phone gets a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Moto G85 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers.

