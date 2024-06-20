Technology News

Bitcoin Price Drops as Exchange Reserves Hit Three-Year Low; Ether Value Rises Alongside Some Altcoins

Bitcoin is trading at $65,255 (roughly Rs. 54.4 lakh) on international exchanges and to $70,540 (roughly Rs. 58.8 lakh) on national exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 June 2024 12:23 IST
Bitcoin Price Drops as Exchange Reserves Hit Three-Year Low; Ether Value Rises Alongside Some Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The total crypto market valuation currently stands at $2.38 trillion

  • Polygon, Litecoin saw gains
  • Leo, Polkadot saw losses
  • Chainlink, Tron trading in profits
Bitcoin price fell by 1.22 percent over the last 24 hours, while the values of several other cryptocurrencies also took a hit on Thursday. As a result, the price of Bitcoin has dropped to $65,255 (roughly Rs. 54.4 lakh) on international exchanges and to $70,540 (roughly Rs. 58.8 lakh) on national exchanges. Market analysts believe that if the price of BTC continues to fall in the same manner, it could eventually plummet to as low as $60,000 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh).

“BTC consolidated in a very narrow range yesterday with altcoins showing some strength after days of choppy markets. This comes as Bitcoin exchange reserves reach a three year low, which means there could be a supply shock on the cards with the unprecedented demand of Bitcoin ETFs,” the CoinSwitch markets desk told Gadgets360 on Thursday.

Ether, on the other hand, performed rather well as its value grew by 1.35 percent over the past day. With this, the price of ETH is now $3,576 (roughly Rs. 2.98 lakh) on foreign exchanges. As per Gadgets360's crypto price tracker, ETH price in India is currently set at $3,130 (roughly Rs. 2.60 lakh).

Prices of most altcoins drop

Popular altcoins also saw their prices drop on Thursday, just like Bitcoin. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Leo also registered losses on Thursday.

The overall crypto market cap dipped by 0.17 percent in the last 24 hours. The total crypto market valuation, at the time of writing, stood at $2.38 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,98,55,804 crore), shows CoinMarketCap.

Relatively unknown cryptocurrencies that manged to perform better than their popular counterparts on Thursday include Tron, Chainlink, Uniswap, Polygon, Near Protocol, Litecoin, and Stellar registered profits.

Cosmos, Cronos, Neo Coin, and EOS Coin also saw a small increase in value.

“Ethereum-based tokens, including Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Lido DAO (LDO), are also gaining strength, suggesting the potential for a significant upswing in the near future,” said WazirX Vice President Rajagopal Menon in a statement to Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Moto G85 Design Renders Leak Alongside Purported Specifications; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC

