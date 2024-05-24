Technology News

Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Seen With Curved Display, Slim Bezels

Moto G85 5G could be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 14:21 IST
Photo Credit: ToolJunction

Moto G85 5G leaked design render seen in a blue colour option

  • Moto G85 5G is expected to ship with Android 14-based UI
  • The handset is likely to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Moto G85 5G may come with 8GB of RAM
Moto G85 5G is expected to launch later this year as a successor to the Moto G84 5G, which was unveiled in India in September 2023. The purported Motorola handset has been a part of several reports and leaks recently, hinting at an imminent launch. Although there is no definite launch timeline available yet, leaked design renders of the smartphone have now leaked online. The Moto G85 5G price was also leaked recently via an accidental retail listing.

Moto G85 5G Leaked Renders Reveal Design Key Features

A blog post by ToolJunction shared leaked design renders of the Moto G85 5G. The handset appears in a blue colour option with a dual rear camera module. Engraving on the module suggests that the phone will get a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

moto g84 5g tooljunction inline Moto_G85_5G

Moto G85 5G leaked design renders
Photo Credit: ToolJunction

 

The rear camera module on the Moto G85 5G appears to have a different design compared to the preceding model. The two camera sensors are seen placed within two separate circular units arranged vertically, accompanied by an elliptical LED flash unit. 

As per the renders, the Moto G85 5G could feature a rear panel with a matte, textured finish. The right edge of the handset appears to house the power and volume buttons. A USB Type-C charging port is seen at the bottom edge.

On the front, the Moto G85 5G is seen with a curved display with slim, uniform bezels. This is different from the flat, slightly thicker bezels of the older Moto G84 5G. The front panel is shown with a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display for the front camera.

Moto G85 5G Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G85 5G with codename 'malmo' was recently spotted on Geekbench with a chipset said to be Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 4 Gen 3. The listing also suggested that the phone could ship with an Android 14-based UI, an Adreno 619 GPU, and 8GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, an accidental listing on a European retailing site suggested that the Moto G85 5G could be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 27,100). 

Sucharita Ganguly
