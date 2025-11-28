Curved displays, once limited to premium flagships, have now made their way into the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment, giving budget buyers access to sleeker designs and more immersive viewing experiences. This tier has quickly become one of the most competitive in the market, with several brands introducing affordable smartphones that offer curved AMOLED screens, smoother refresh rates and improved brightness levels without driving up the overall price. For users who prioritise style, multimedia consumption and a more premium in-hand feel, these devices present a compelling alternative to traditional flat-screen models.

Best Curved Display Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India

In this guide, we look at some of the best curved-display smartphones available for under Rs. 20,000 in India right now. The list includes the Moto G96 5G, Vivo T4R 5G, Infinix Note 50s 5G+, iQOO Z10R 5G and Realme P3 Pro 5G. Each of these handsets brings a slightly different mix of performance, battery life, camera capabilities and software experience, making it easier to find the right fit based on your personal preferences and usage needs.

Moto G96 5G

The Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, water touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and ships with Android 15-based Hello UI with three years of security updates.

The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the front camera houses a 32-megapixel shooter, and all cameras support 4K video. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging and offers 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, and a vegan leather back.

Moto G96 5G - Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 (Hello UI), 3 years of security updates

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED, 144Hz, 1,600 nits, Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C (OIS) + 8-megapixel ultrawide (AF, macro)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Video: 4K recording on all cameras

Battery: 5,500mAh with 33W TurboPower charging

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, dual nano SIM

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Build: IP68 rating, vegan leather finish

Dimensions: 161.86 × 73.26 × 7.93mm

Weight: 178.10g

Moto G96 5G Price in India

The Moto G96 5G is available in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, with the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 19,999. Buyers can choose from Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid and Greener Pastures colourways.

Vivo T4R 5G

The Vivo T4R 5G comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. For photos and videos, it includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera, with 4K recording supported on both sides.

Powering the device is a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection and features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C. The handset measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 183.5g.

Vivo T4R 5G - Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 (FuntouchOS 15)

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz, up to 1,800 nits, HDR10+, SGS low blue light

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary + 2-megapixel bokeh

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Video: 4K recording on front and rear cameras

Battery: 5,700mAh with 44W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Security: In-display optical fingerprint sensor

Build: IP68 and IP69 ratings

Dimensions/Weight: 7.39mm thick, 183.5g

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India

The price of the Vivo T4R 5G in India begins at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and it is sold in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colour options.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,304Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based XOS 15. For imaging, the handset uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera capable of 4K video, alongside a 13-megapixel front camera and several AI imaging tools, including dual video capture and AIGC features.

A 5,500mAh battery with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 keeps the device running, with Infinix claiming a full charge in roughly an hour. Durability is boosted by an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, and security is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Ruby Red and Titanium Grey versions feature metallic finishes, while the Marine Drift Blue variant uses a scented vegan leather back made with Microencapsulation Technology.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ - Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 (XOS 15)

Display: 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,304Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour, 100 percent DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate

RAM: 8GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 with 4K 30fps recording

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 (full charge in 60 minutes)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Build: IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H durability

Colours: Ruby Red, Titanium Grey (metallic), Marine Drift Blue (vegan leather with fragrance)

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Price in India

In India, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It comes in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey shades.

iQOO Z10R 5G

The iQOO Z10R 5G runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, backed by a commitment to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches. Its 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits brightness. Inside, the phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. For imaging, it includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 32-megapixel front camera that supports 4K video. AI features such as AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, Screen Translation and Circle to Search are also available.

A 5,700mAh battery powers the device, supporting 44W fast charging that can take it from 1 percent to 50 percent in around 33 minutes. The phone incorporates a 13,690 mm² graphite cooling system with 10 temperature sensors to manage heat. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple global navigation systems and USB Type-C. Its durability is supported by IP68 and IP69 ratings, SGS five-star drop resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. Manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida plant, the handset measures 163.29 × 76 × 7.3mm and weighs 183.5g.

iQOO Z10R 5G - Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 (Funtouch OS 15), 2 years of Android updates, 3 years of security updates

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2-megapixel bokeh

Front Camera: 32-megapixel with 4K recording

AI Features: AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, AI Screen Translation, Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist

Cooling: 13,690mm² graphite cooling system with 10 temperature sensors

Battery: 5,700mAh with 44W fast charging (1 to 50 percent in 33 minutes)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, QZSS, USB Type-C

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Sensors: Accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity

Build: IP68 + IP69 rating, SGS five-star anti-fall, MIL-STD-810H certified

Dimensions/Weight: 163.29 × 76 × 7.3mm, 183.5g

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

The price of the iQOO Z10R, offered in Aquamarine and Moonstone hues, currently starts in India at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Realme P3 Pro 5G

The Realme P3 Pro 5G runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 and is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi density. It uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For cameras, the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera, while the front houses a 16-megapixel shooter. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings and includes several AI photography tools such as AI Best Face and AI Erase 2.0. A 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging powers the device.

Realme P3 Pro 5G - Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 (Realme UI 6.0)

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 256GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 main + 2-megapixel depth

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

AI Features: AI Best Face, AI Erase 2.0, AI Motion Deblur, AI Reflection Remover

Battery: 6,000mAh with 80W fast charging

Build: IP68 + IP69 rating

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme P3 Pro 5G Price in India

The 128GB and 256GB variants of the 8GB RAM-backed Realme P3 Pro 5G are currently priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It comes in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown finishes.