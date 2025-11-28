Best Curved Display Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: For users who value style, media viewing, and a premium in-hand feel.
Curved displays, once limited to premium flagships, have now made their way into the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment, giving budget buyers access to sleeker designs and more immersive viewing experiences. This tier has quickly become one of the most competitive in the market, with several brands introducing affordable smartphones that offer curved AMOLED screens, smoother refresh rates and improved brightness levels without driving up the overall price. For users who prioritise style, multimedia consumption and a more premium in-hand feel, these devices present a compelling alternative to traditional flat-screen models.
In this guide, we look at some of the best curved-display smartphones available for under Rs. 20,000 in India right now. The list includes the Moto G96 5G, Vivo T4R 5G, Infinix Note 50s 5G+, iQOO Z10R 5G and Realme P3 Pro 5G. Each of these handsets brings a slightly different mix of performance, battery life, camera capabilities and software experience, making it easier to find the right fit based on your personal preferences and usage needs.
The Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, water touch support and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and ships with Android 15-based Hello UI with three years of security updates.
The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the front camera houses a 32-megapixel shooter, and all cameras support 4K video. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging and offers 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP68 water- and dust-resistance, and a vegan leather back.
The Moto G96 5G is available in India at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, with the 8GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs. 19,999. Buyers can choose from Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid and Greener Pastures colourways.
The Vivo T4R 5G comes with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. For photos and videos, it includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera, with 4K recording supported on both sides.
Powering the device is a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection and features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and USB Type-C. The handset measures 7.39mm in thickness and weighs 183.5g.
The price of the Vivo T4R 5G in India begins at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, and it is sold in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colour options.
The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,304Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based XOS 15. For imaging, the handset uses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera capable of 4K video, alongside a 13-megapixel front camera and several AI imaging tools, including dual video capture and AIGC features.
A 5,500mAh battery with 45W All-Round FastCharge 3.0 keeps the device running, with Infinix claiming a full charge in roughly an hour. Durability is boosted by an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification, and security is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Ruby Red and Titanium Grey versions feature metallic finishes, while the Marine Drift Blue variant uses a scented vegan leather back made with Microencapsulation Technology.
In India, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It comes in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey shades.
The iQOO Z10R 5G runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15, backed by a commitment to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches. Its 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits brightness. Inside, the phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. For imaging, it includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 32-megapixel front camera that supports 4K video. AI features such as AI Erase 2.0, Photo Enhance, Screen Translation and Circle to Search are also available.
A 5,700mAh battery powers the device, supporting 44W fast charging that can take it from 1 percent to 50 percent in around 33 minutes. The phone incorporates a 13,690 mm² graphite cooling system with 10 temperature sensors to manage heat. Connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, multiple global navigation systems and USB Type-C. Its durability is supported by IP68 and IP69 ratings, SGS five-star drop resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. Manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida plant, the handset measures 163.29 × 76 × 7.3mm and weighs 183.5g.
The price of the iQOO Z10R, offered in Aquamarine and Moonstone hues, currently starts in India at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB option.
The Realme P3 Pro 5G runs Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 and is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 450ppi density. It uses a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
For cameras, the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera, while the front houses a 16-megapixel shooter. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings and includes several AI photography tools such as AI Best Face and AI Erase 2.0. A 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging powers the device.
The 128GB and 256GB variants of the 8GB RAM-backed Realme P3 Pro 5G are currently priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. It comes in Galaxy Purple, Nebula Glow, and Saturn Brown finishes.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement