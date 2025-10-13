Technology News
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

Customers can avail of price cuts and other offers on Motorola products during the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 13:31 IST
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

The Motorola Razr 60 is being offered with a discount of Rs. 10,000 on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Edge 60 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 29,999
  • Moto Razr 60 has a flat discount of Rs. 10,000
  • Offers will be live on Moto earbuds, tablets, laptops, and TVs later on
Motorola announced festive season discounts on some of its popular smartphone models on Monday. The company is offering price cuts and other benefits during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. Customers can avail of lucrative deals on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60, Moto G96 5G, Moto G86 Power, and select other handsets. Apart from this, Motorola has also announced offers on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, QLED TVs, and Mini LED TVs that will be live during the second phase of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Offers on Motorola Smartphones

1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro — The Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. During the Flipkart Diwali sale, it is available for purchase at Rs. 24,999, inclusive of all the festive offers.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants will be offered at an effective sale price of Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 32,999, down from their usual respective prices of Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999.

2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion — Customers can purchase the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion at special festive prices of Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The aforementioned variants of the handset were launched in India for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999.

3. Moto G96 5G — Motorola says there are savings of up to Rs. 3,000 over the regular pricing of the Moto G96 5G. Inclusive of all the offers, the handset will be available for purchase at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration during the Flipkart Diwali sale.

4. Moto G86 Power — Discounts are also available on the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Moto G86 Power. It can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart, translating into a flat Rs. 3,000 discount over its launch price of Rs. 17,999.

5. Moto Razr 60 — The biggest discount during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale has been announced on the Moto Razr 60. The company is offering a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from its launch price of Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 39,999.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Offers on Motorola Tablets, TWS Headsets, Smart TVs

Beyond smartphones, there are lucrative festive deals on ecosystem products too. The Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass can be purchased at effective sale prices of Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively. Further, the recently launched Moto Buds Loop (Swarovski Edition) is available for Rs. 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 24,999.

The company will also offer the Moto Book 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 at Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. In the tablet category, the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pen bundle will be offered at Rs. 21,999, while the Moto Pad 60 Neo's price will drop to Rs. 12,999, inclusive of all the offers.

During the Flipkart sale, Motorola's QLED TV lineup will start from Rs. 8,644, while its washing machines can be purchased starting at Rs. 19,890. However, all the aforementioned offers will go live during the second phase of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale.

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Motorola, Motorola edge 60 pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India, Moto Edge 60 Fusion, Moto G86 Power, Moto G96 5G, Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass, Moto Book 60 Pro, Moto Book 60, Moto Razr 60
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera: Price, Specifications

