Motorola announced festive season discounts on some of its popular smartphone models on Monday. The company is offering price cuts and other benefits during the ongoing Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. Customers can avail of lucrative deals on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60, Moto G96 5G, Moto G86 Power, and select other handsets. Apart from this, Motorola has also announced offers on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, QLED TVs, and Mini LED TVs that will be live during the second phase of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Offers on Motorola Smartphones

1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro — The Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. During the Flipkart Diwali sale, it is available for purchase at Rs. 24,999, inclusive of all the festive offers.

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants will be offered at an effective sale price of Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 32,999, down from their usual respective prices of Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 37,999.

2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion — Customers can purchase the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion at special festive prices of Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The aforementioned variants of the handset were launched in India for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999.

3. Moto G96 5G — Motorola says there are savings of up to Rs. 3,000 over the regular pricing of the Moto G96 5G. Inclusive of all the offers, the handset will be available for purchase at Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration during the Flipkart Diwali sale.

4. Moto G86 Power — Discounts are also available on the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Moto G86 Power. It can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart, translating into a flat Rs. 3,000 discount over its launch price of Rs. 17,999.

5. Moto Razr 60 — The biggest discount during the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale has been announced on the Moto Razr 60. The company is offering a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from its launch price of Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. It can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 39,999.

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Offers on Motorola Tablets, TWS Headsets, Smart TVs

Beyond smartphones, there are lucrative festive deals on ecosystem products too. The Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass can be purchased at effective sale prices of Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively. Further, the recently launched Moto Buds Loop (Swarovski Edition) is available for Rs. 9,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 24,999.

The company will also offer the Moto Book 60 Pro and Moto Book 60 at Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. In the tablet category, the Moto Pad 60 Pro and Moto Pen bundle will be offered at Rs. 21,999, while the Moto Pad 60 Neo's price will drop to Rs. 12,999, inclusive of all the offers.

During the Flipkart sale, Motorola's QLED TV lineup will start from Rs. 8,644, while its washing machines can be purchased starting at Rs. 19,890. However, all the aforementioned offers will go live during the second phase of the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale.