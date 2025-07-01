Moto G96 5G will be unveiled in India later this year. Along with announcing the launch date, the company has revealed several key features and the available colour options of the upcoming handset. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C sensor. The smartphone will sport a curved display with water touch support and an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build. Earlier leaks have also hinted at other expected specifications of the phone.

Moto G96 5G India Launch: All We Know

The Moto G96 5G launch in India is set for July 9 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The post adds that the handset will be sold in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures colour options. A live Flipkart microsite for the phone suggests that it will be available for purchase in the country via the e-commerce site.

The all-new moto g96 5G — crafted to stand out in Pantone-validated colours like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, & Dresden Blue. Bold, fresh, and made to turn heads — it's ready to put All Eyes On You.

Launching 9th July on Flipkart — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 30, 2025

The Flipkart microsite for the Moto G96 5G reveals that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. For optics, it will get a dual rear camera unit, headed by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The handset will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Moto G96 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a 6.67-inch 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen offers water touch technology and SGS Eye protection certification.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Moto G96 5G will likely pack a 5,500mAh battery. Its dual rear camera unit may include an 8-megapixel Macro Vision Camera and the front camera could use a 32-megapixel sensor. It may run on Android 15-based Hello UI and support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

