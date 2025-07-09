Moto G96 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera with 4K recording support. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone's display supports water touch technology and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Moto G96 5G sports a vegan leather finish and is available in four Pantone-curated colourways.

Moto G96 5G Price in India, Availability

Moto G96 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. The handset is offered in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Motorola India website starting July 16.

Moto G96 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G96 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness level, water touch support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and is said to receive three years of security updates.

For optics, the Moto G96 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with autofocus and macro vision support and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor with fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. All cameras on the phone support video recording at 4K. The phone also gets Moto AI imaging features like AI Photo Enhancement.

The Moto G96 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with 33W wired TurboPower charging support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, it supports face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and a vegan leather finish. It measures 161.86 x 73.26 x 7.93mm in size and weighs 178.10g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.