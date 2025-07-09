Technology News
  Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50 Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Rear Camera

Moto G96 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony Lytia 700C Rear Camera

Moto G96 5G is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired TurboPower charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G96 5G comes in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures shades

  • Moto G96 5G carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset has a vegan leather finish and an IP68 rating
  • The Moto G96 5G offers 33W wired TurboPower charging
Moto G96 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera with 4K recording support. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone's display supports water touch technology and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Moto G96 5G sports a vegan leather finish and is available in four Pantone-curated colourways.

Moto G96 5G Price in India, Availability

Moto G96 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 19,999. The handset is offered in Ashleigh Blue, Dresden Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pastures colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Motorola India website starting July 16.

Moto G96 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G96 5G has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness level, water touch support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and is said to receive three years of security updates.

For optics, the Moto G96 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with autofocus and macro vision support and an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor with fixed focus and an f/2.2 aperture. All cameras on the phone support video recording at 4K. The phone also gets Moto AI imaging features like AI Photo Enhancement.

The Moto G96 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with 33W wired TurboPower charging support. Connectivity options include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. For security, it supports face unlock and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and a vegan leather finish. It measures 161.86 x 73.26 x 7.93mm in size and weighs 178.10g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Moto G96 5G, Moto G96 5G Price in India, Moto G96 5G India Launch, Moto G96 5G Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Zoom, Meta Join Forces To Roll Out Standalone App for Its VR Headsets
Realme 15 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, GT Boost 3.0 for Gaming

