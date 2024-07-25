Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 50 will also come with an IP68-rated build.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2024 16:42 IST
Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Motorola Edge 50 (pictured) will come with an MIL-810H certification

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 will support three years of Android upgrades
  • The smartphone will carry a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system
  • The Motorola Edge 50 will also support 15W wiresless charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 will launch in India next month. The company has announced the launch and availability details of the handset alongside its design, colour options, and key features. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to be the world's slimmest MIL-810H-certified handset with a Sony - LYTIA 700C camera sensor and an IP68-rated build. The base Edge 50 will join the other models in the lineup, namely the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. These variants are already available for purchase in the country.

Motorola Edge 50 India Launch, Availability, Design, Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 50 will launch in India on August 1 at 12pm IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and leading offline retail stores, the company confirmed in an X post.motorola edge 50 motorola inline edge_50

A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also gone live which reveals the design, colour options and key features of the phone. It appears to have a similar design to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The Motorola Edge 50 is seen with a triple rear camera unit as well. It is confirmed to be offered in three colourways — Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz with a vegan leather finish and a Koala Grey shade with a vegan suede finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Features

The Motorola Edge 50 will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K 3D curved pOLED screen with 1,900 nits peak brightness level and Smart Water Touch feature. It will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The 256GB storage variant of the handset is teased to support virtual RAM expansion. The phone will support three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Son-Lytia 700C primary sensor backed by Moto AI features. The camera unit will also include a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera will get a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge 50 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a MIL-810H certification. For security, it will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50

upcoming
Motorola Edge 50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50, Motorola Edge 50 India Launch, Motorola Edge 50 specifications, Motorola Edge 50 series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
HP EliteBook Ultra, HP OmniBook X Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon X Elite Chipset Launched in India
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek Chipset
  3. Vivo V40 SE 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  5. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. Infinix Launches New AI Camera Algorithm in Partnership With Samsung
  7. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
  8. Google Maps Now Tells You Which Flyover to Take, Where to Charge Your EV
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  2. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  3. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple to Launch 2 iPhone Models in 2025 With Its Proprietary 5G Modem Replacing Qualcomm: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Mistral Large 2 Open Source AI Model Released, Said to Be on Par With Meta Llama 3.1 405B
  6. Redmi Pad SE 4G Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Infinix Partners With Samsung to Launch AI-Powered Deep Learning Camera Algorithm
  8. Google Pixel 9 Series May Reportedly Get Samsung-Made OLED Displays
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Chipset, RAM Details Revealed Ahead of July 31 India Launch
  10. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date Set for August 1; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »