Motorola Edge 50 will launch in India next month. The company has announced the launch and availability details of the handset alongside its design, colour options, and key features. The upcoming smartphone is claimed to be the world's slimmest MIL-810H-certified handset with a Sony - LYTIA 700C camera sensor and an IP68-rated build. The base Edge 50 will join the other models in the lineup, namely the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. These variants are already available for purchase in the country.

Motorola Edge 50 India Launch, Availability, Design, Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 50 will launch in India on August 1 at 12pm IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Motorola India website and leading offline retail stores, the company confirmed in an X post.

A Flipkart microsite for the handset has also gone live which reveals the design, colour options and key features of the phone. It appears to have a similar design to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. The Motorola Edge 50 is seen with a triple rear camera unit as well. It is confirmed to be offered in three colourways — Jungle Green and Pantone Peach Fuzz with a vegan leather finish and a Koala Grey shade with a vegan suede finish.

Motorola Edge 50 Features

The Motorola Edge 50 will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K 3D curved pOLED screen with 1,900 nits peak brightness level and Smart Water Touch feature. It will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. The 256GB storage variant of the handset is teased to support virtual RAM expansion. The phone will support three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Son-Lytia 700C primary sensor backed by Moto AI features. The camera unit will also include a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera will get a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge 50 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower and 15W wireless charging support. The phone will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a MIL-810H certification. For security, it will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.

