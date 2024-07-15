Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to launch this year as the successor to the Edge 40 Neo which debuted in September 2023. A tipster has leaked a few details related to the purported handset on X (formerly known as Twitter). The smartphone is tipped to come in two storage configurations and four colour options. This builds upon a previously reported sighting of the Motorola Edge 50 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore leaked the details of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in collaboration with 91Mobiles, stating that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will arrive in 8GB RAM+256GB 12GB RAM+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

If these claims are true, then Motorola's upcoming handset may have twice the amount of storage compared to the Edge 40 Neo's base variant. Notably, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was offered in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage configurations.

The smartphone is also said to arrive in four colourways: Blue, Grey, Poinciana, and Milk. While the number of colour options offered with the Motorola Edge 50 Neo may be the same as its predecessor, the colourways could be different. The tipster suggests some of these colour options may be Pantone-certified, similar to the Edge 40 Neo's Peach Fuzz colourway.

While details of the specifications of the purported Motorola Edge 50 Neo have not been leaked, it is expected to arrive with some upgrades to its predecessor, the Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, launched by the company last year, sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box but was upgraded to Android 14 recently via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

In terms of optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

