Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM, Could Arrive in Four Colourways

Motorola Edge 50 Neo may debut with twice as much storage as its predecessor, the Edge 40 Neo.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 11:25 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM, Could Arrive in Four Colourways

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is tipped to be the successor to Edge 40 Neo (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola is reported to launch Edge 50 Neo in two storage configurations
  • The handset may come in four new colourways
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launch in India last year
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to launch this year as the successor to the Edge 40 Neo which debuted in September 2023. A tipster has leaked a few details related to the purported handset on X (formerly known as Twitter). The smartphone is tipped to come in two storage configurations and four colour options. This builds upon a previously reported sighting of the Motorola Edge 50 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore leaked the details of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in collaboration with 91Mobiles, stating that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo will arrive in 8GB RAM+256GB 12GB RAM+512GB RAM and storage configurations.

If these claims are true, then Motorola's upcoming handset may have twice the amount of storage compared to the Edge 40 Neo's base variant. Notably, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was offered in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage configurations.

The smartphone is also said to arrive in four colourways: Blue, Grey, Poinciana, and Milk. While the number of colour options offered with the Motorola Edge 50 Neo may be the same as its predecessor, the colourways could be different. The tipster suggests some of these colour options may be Pantone-certified, similar to the Edge 40 Neo's Peach Fuzz colourway.

While details of the specifications of the purported Motorola Edge 50 Neo have not been leaked, it is expected to arrive with some upgrades to its predecessor, the Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, launched by the company last year, sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box but was upgraded to Android 14 recently via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

In terms of optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Pad 2, Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2 Price in India Tipped; Could Cost More Than OnePlus Pad
Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM, Could Arrive in Four Colourways
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Day
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Spotted on REL Website Alongside Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Arrive in These Four Colourways
  4. OnePlus Pad 2 India Pricing Revealed Ahead of Launch in New Leak
  5. Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC Launched in India: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  7. OpenAI Might Have Overlooked Safety and Security Protocols for GPT-4o
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Javelin With AMOLED Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  2. Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone With 10-Inch Screen Tipped to Launch Soon, Tipster Says
  3. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims
  4. Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  5. OpenAI Employees Say Company Is Neglecting Safety and Security Protocols: Report
  6. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 30; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  7. Samsung XR Headset Could Be Available for Developers in October, Launch in 2025: Report
  8. Portrait Mode Delivers ‘Unsatisfactory’ Images for Certain Skin Tones Due to AI Bias, Poor Tuning: Study
  9. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Sees Strong Recovery as Pro-Crypto Donald Trump's Favourability Soars in US Presidential Race
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »