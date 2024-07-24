Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The company teased the handset through social media posts without revealing the moniker or exact launch date. It is claimed to be the slimmest phone with MIL-STD-810 certification in the country. The upcoming Motorola device is being speculated to be the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It is likely to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and could debut as a successor to last year's Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola teases new smartphone launch

Through teaser videos on X, Motorola announced the arrival of a new smartphone in the country. The videos are posted with the tagline “Do You Dare to Be Bold”. The Lenovo sub-brand is also teasing the handset through a banner on its India website.

Photo Credit: Motorola

As per an alleged poster by Motorola (via @stufflistings), the upcoming phone will be the world's slimmest phone with military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810. It is claimed to withstand accidental drops, shakes, extreme heat, extreme cold and humidity. The poster confirms Flipkart availability for the device as well.

The next motorola phone is right around the corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQyzhcmLAO — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 23, 2024

Although Motorola has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely speculated that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo may break cover soon as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to come with a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is speculated to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is expected to be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options and blue, grey, milk, and Poinciana colourays.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 25,999.