Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Claimed to Be World's Slimmest Phone With MIL-STD-810 Rating

Motorola could be teasing the arrival of Motorola Edge 50 Neo.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2024 18:01 IST
Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Claimed to Be World's Slimmest Phone With MIL-STD-810 Rating

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 40 Neo runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola has not confirmed the moniker of the upcoming phone
  • It could go on sale through Flipkart
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in September last year
Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India soon. The company teased the handset through social media posts without revealing the moniker or exact launch date. It is claimed to be the slimmest phone with MIL-STD-810 certification in the country. The upcoming Motorola device is being speculated to be the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It is likely to ship with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and could debut as a successor to last year's Edge 40 Neo.

Motorola teases new smartphone launch

Through teaser videos on X, Motorola announced the arrival of a new smartphone in the country. The videos are posted with the tagline “Do You Dare to Be Bold”. The Lenovo sub-brand is also teasing the handset through a banner on its India website.

motorola banner Motorola

Photo Credit: Motorola

 

As per an alleged poster by Motorola (via @stufflistings), the upcoming phone will be the world's slimmest phone with military-grade durability of MIL-STD-810. It is claimed to withstand accidental drops, shakes, extreme heat, extreme cold and humidity. The poster confirms Flipkart availability for the device as well.

Although Motorola has not confirmed the moniker yet, it is largely speculated that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo may break cover soon as a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to come with a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is speculated to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. It is expected to be offered in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options and blue, grey, milk, and Poinciana colourays.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 25,999.

 

Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo Specifications, Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
