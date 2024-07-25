Motorola is gearing up to announce a new handset in India, and the Lenovo-owned brand is teasing its arrival via social media. While Motorola is yet to reveal the name and launch date of the upcoming phone, a new leak suggests that it will be called Motorola Edge 50 5G. A tipster has also shared a set of purported renders of the phone that suggest the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 5G could be released in three colour options. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera system.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi has leaked the details of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 5G, stating that it is the same handset that the company is teasing via social media. Motorola is yet to reveal the name of the smartphone, which is claimed to be the world's slimmest phone with MIL-STD-810 certification for military-grade durability.

Leaked renders of Motorola Edge 50 5G shared by the tipster show the upcoming handset in green, grey and peach colours. It appears to have curved edges with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the display housing the selfie camera.

A triple camera setup is seen arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. The camera island appears to be slightly raised, and the Motorola batwing logo is seen at the centre of the rear panel. Further, the right spine of the handset appears to house the power and volume buttons.

Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Motorola Edge 50 5G is expected to sport a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The triple rear camera setup of the phone is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Motorola is likely to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Motorola Edge 50. It is expected to feature a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It is likely to go official in India in August.

