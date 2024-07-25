Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Online; Might Arrive in Three Colour Options

Motorola Edge 50 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Online; Might Arrive in Three Colour Options

Motorola Edge 50 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2024 11:24 IST
Motorola Edge 50 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Online; Might Arrive in Three Colour Options

Photo Credit: 91mobiles Hindi/ @Sudhanshu1414

Motorola Edge 50 5G is expected to come with a 6.4-inch pOLED display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 5G could arrive with a MIL-STD-810 durability rating
  • The handset is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Motorola Edge 50 5G appears to have curved edges and thin bezels
Advertisement

Motorola is gearing up to announce a new handset in India, and the Lenovo-owned brand is teasing its arrival via social media. While Motorola is yet to reveal the name and launch date of the upcoming phone, a new leak suggests that it will be called Motorola Edge 50 5G. A tipster has also shared a set of purported renders of the phone that suggest the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 5G could be released in three colour options. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera system.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi has leaked the details of the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 5G, stating that it is the same handset that the company is teasing via social media. Motorola is yet to reveal the name of the smartphone, which is claimed to be the world's slimmest phone with MIL-STD-810 certification for military-grade durability.

Leaked renders of Motorola Edge 50 5G shared by the tipster show the upcoming handset in green, grey and peach colours. It appears to have curved edges with minimal bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the display housing the selfie camera.

A triple camera setup is seen arranged in the upper left corner of its rear panel, alongside the LED flash. The camera island appears to be slightly raised, and the Motorola batwing logo is seen at the centre of the rear panel. Further, the right spine of the handset appears to house the power and volume buttons.

Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Motorola Edge 50 5G is expected to sport a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The triple rear camera setup of the phone is tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Motorola is likely to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Motorola Edge 50. It is expected to feature a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It is likely to go official in India in August.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 5G, Motorola, Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A3X 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
Motorola Edge 50 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Online; Might Arrive in Three Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch For Your Kids Is Now Available to Users in India
  2. Infinix Note 40X India Launch Date Set; Design, Specifications Teased
  3. Apple Maps Gets a Web Interface in Public Beta With These Features
  4. HMD Crest Series India Launch Date Revealed; to Go on Sale via Amazon
  5. Vivo V40, V40 Pro Design, Camera Details Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Motorola Teases Launch of New Phone in India; Said to Get MIL-STD-810 Rating
  7. Motorola Edge 50 5G Specifications Leaked; Might Arrive in These Colours
  8. iQoo Z9s Series Design in India Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench
  9. Realme Narzo N61 Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  10. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition India Launch Date Revealed: See Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps Web Beta With Support for Directions, Guides and Search Rolled Out via Public Beta
  2. Motorola Edge 50 5G Design Renders, Specifications Leaked Online; Might Arrive in Three Colour Options
  3. Oppo A3X 5G Design, Key Specifications Leaked via China Telecom Listing: Report
  4. Vivo V40, V40 Pro Design, Colour Options and Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Upcoming Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Production to Begin in August; Launch Expected in October, Analyst Says
  6. Activision Sold AI-Generated Call of Duty Cosmetic, Approved AI Use That Led to Layoffs: Report
  7. WhatsApp to Get a Major Meta AI Upgrade With Imagine Edit, Llama 3.1 405B Model and More
  8. iQoo Z9s Series Design Teased, Alleged Model Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of August India Launch
  9. Apple Intelligence Could Help Users Generate AI Artwork for Apple Music Playlists: Report
  10. Infinix Note 40X India Launch Set for August 5, Teased to Feature 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »