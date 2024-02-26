Technology News

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far

Vivo V30 was launched quietly in select global markets earlier in February.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 15:34 IST
Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 models teased in Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green shades

  • Vivo V30 Pro is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 Pro
  • The base Vivo V30 may share similar features as the global variant
  • The Vivo V30 models is confirmed to get Zeiss-backed rear camera units
Vivo V30 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. The lineup will include a base Vivo V30 and a Vivo V30 Pro. The vanilla Vivo V30 was initially unveiled in select global markets earlier in February. The Indian variant of the handset is, therefore, expected to share similar specifications as the global counterpart. The Pro model is set to be introduced in Thailand on February 28. The company has now also announced the India launch date of the Vivo V30 lineup. 

Vivo announced that the Vivo V30 series with the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will launch in India on March 7, at 12pm IST. A microsite for the phones is live on Flipkart confirming its availability on the e-commerce website. Previously, the company confirmed that the handsets will be available in at least three colourways - Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green.

The Vivo V30 Pro is confirmed to carry a triple rear camera unit. The lineup is also teased to get OIS-supported portrait cameras and Vivo's signature Aura Light feature, which is a square LED flash unit placed on the back panel. The handsets will also come with Zeiss-backed cameras, as per the promotions.

The global variant of the Vivo V30 comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD AMOLED display. For optics, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary OV50E sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens alongside an Aura Light unit. The front camera also holds a 50-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V30 Pro is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 Pro, which was introduced in China in December 2023. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V30 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. Reports suggest that it may include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 portrait camera, and a third sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Vivo V30 Pro may be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, similar to the Vivo S18 Pro. It is also likely to run Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone could come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Vivo is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the handset with support for 80W wired fast charging.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
