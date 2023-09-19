Technology News

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 21 Launch

Motorola Edge 40 Neo runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 19:05 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo will debut in India on September 21
  • The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo will go on sale via Flipkart

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is all set to go official in India on September 21 but ahead of the official release, the pricing of the phone has been tipped online. The upcoming model is said to debut as a mid-range handset. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo was launched in select markets last week. It features a 144Hz refresh rate display and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be priced at Rs. 24,999 in India. In this price range, the handset could compete with the likes of the Poco X5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+. This is in line with a previous leak that also suggested that the handset will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in the country.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo will debut in India on September 21. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated microsite revealing the specifications of the handset.

In the EMEA region, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo was unveiled with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo runs on Android 13 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,400 pixels) poLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
