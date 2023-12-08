Technology News
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was introduced in a Glacier Blue colour variant in November this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 December 2023 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Neo seen in Peach Fuzz colour option

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is offered in India in a single storage option
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo is available in two RAM and storage configurations
  • Peach Fuzz is Pantone's 2024 Colour of the Year
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40 Neo were launched earlier this year across several markets. The Razr 40 Ultra was initially launched in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta shades. A third Glacier Blue colourway was added to the phone in November. Meanwhile, the Edge 40 Neo arrived in Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea colours. Both phones have now been introduced in a new colour option in select regions. The company announced that the handsets will be available in a Peach Fuzz colour option, which is Pantone's 2024 Colour of the Year.

Motorola announced in a post on X, that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40 Neo will now be offered in an additional Peach Fuzz colour option. The new variant of both the Razr 40 Ultra and the Edge 40 Neo is found listed on the company's Europe website.

Motorola India has also teased the availability of this new colour variant in the country. The addition is confirmed by a microsite on the website even though the colour has not yet been added to the respective product pages on the Motorola India website.

The prices of both handsets remain unchanged. The sole 8GB + 256GB variant of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 and can be purchased via Amazon. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 22,999 for its 8GB + 128GB variant, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart as well as the official India website.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging support. It has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz alongside a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with a resolution of 1,056 x 1,066 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The clamshell foldable arrives with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. The phone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) poLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. This handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

