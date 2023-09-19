Technology News

Realme C53 Now Available in India With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications

Realme C53 was unveiled earlier this year in July in Champion Golden and Champion Black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2023 18:14 IST
Realme C53 Now Available in India With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C53 with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999

  • Realme C53 was originally launched in two RAM and storage options
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition
  • Realme C53 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme has introduced a new RAM and storage configuration for the Realme C53 in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in July this year. It was launched in two RAM and storage options - 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB configurations. However, now the Realme C53 comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset sports a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 560nits of brightness. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C53 price in India, availability

The new Realme C53 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999 and is available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. It will go on sale starting September 20 at 12:00 pm. The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Realme C53 is being offered in Champion Golden and Champion Black colour options in India.

Realme C53 specifications

Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is said to offer 560 nits of brightness. The handset is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and it now packs up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. It supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition.

For optics, the Realme C53 ships with a dual rear camera setup housing a 108-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone also features the mini capsule feature that works similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island to display battery status and data usage.

The Realme C53 ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
