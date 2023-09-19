Realme has introduced a new RAM and storage configuration for the Realme C53 in India. The smartphone initially debuted in India in July this year. It was launched in two RAM and storage options - 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB configurations. However, now the Realme C53 comes in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset sports a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 560nits of brightness. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C53 price in India, availability

The new Realme C53 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999 and is available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. It will go on sale starting September 20 at 12:00 pm. The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

Realme C53 is being offered in Champion Golden and Champion Black colour options in India.

Realme C53 specifications

Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is said to offer 560 nits of brightness. The handset is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and it now packs up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. It supports dual SIM and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition.

For optics, the Realme C53 ships with a dual rear camera setup housing a 108-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The smartphone also features the mini capsule feature that works similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island to display battery status and data usage.

The Realme C53 ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.