Moto G54 5G has been launched in India on Wednesday (September 6) as the latest 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone features a hole-punch display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The Moto G54 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Moto G54 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G54 5G price in India, availability

The price of Moto G54 5G in India has been set at Rs. 15,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue colours and will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting September 13.

Launch offers on the Moto G54 5G include a Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made via ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Further, EMI options start at Rs. 668.

Moto G54 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top. It is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security upgrades. The 5G handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Motorola phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto G54 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens as well. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera. Meanwhile, the 5G smartphone packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Moto G54 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidu, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G54 5G with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 90 percent in just 66 minutes.

