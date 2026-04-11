Following an eventful February where Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S26 series, March has kept up the same pace with a packed schedule of smartphone launches for enthusiasts in India. Xiaomi unveiled its super-premium 17 Ultra, while Poco introduced the performance-centric X8 Pro series. We also saw the introduction of the iQOO Z11x 5G and the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, alongside the Oppo K14 5G and Vivo Y51 Pro 5G.

Thus, you are not short of options if you are contemplating a new smartphone purchase. We have compiled a list of the smartphones launched in India in March 2026 to present a clearer picture.

Smartphones Launched in India (March 2026)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant. It is s equipped with a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB (1,200x2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,500 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi claims that its new phone is the world's first phone to be equipped with Leica's 1-inch LOFIC sensor. The handset also features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit. An octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the handset. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra was officially launched in India on March 11, 2026, following its global debut at MWC.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

Poco X8 Pro Series

Poco made headlines by introducing the first Poco-branded smartphones in India to feature massive silicon-carbon batteries. Both phones are powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000-series chipsets and feature IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. They are also equipped with dual rear camera units, led by 50-megapixel primary shooters. While the Poco X8 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery, the Pro Max variant carries a mammoth 9,000mAh cell.

The Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max were launched in India on March 17, 2026.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India

Poco X8 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 35,999. The Poco X8 Pro 5G Iron Man Edition price in India is set at Rs. 37,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB variant.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB option and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola's Edge 70 Fusion arrived as a durable yet stylish mid-ranger. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched on March 6, 2026.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

iQOO Z11x 5G

The iQOO Z11x 5G is the latest performance-centric budget offering from the brand. It sports a 6.76-inch (1,080x2,344 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 382 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the new iQOO Z11x 5G. The phone is backed by a 7,200mAh battery, along with 44W wired fast charging support. It gets a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

The iQOO Z11x 5G made its official India debut on March 12, 2026.

iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India

Pricing for the iQOO Z11x 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 20,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 22,999.

Oppo K14 5G

Marketed as an "Endurance Powerhouse," the Oppo K14 5G emphasises long-term battery health and ruggedness. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch display, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. Oppo's latest K series smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It carries a 50-megapixel AI primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The Oppo K14 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The Oppo K14 5G was launched on March 17, 2026.

Oppo K14 5G Price in India

Oppo K14 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 19,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 21,999.