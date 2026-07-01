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  • Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on HDR10+ Certification Site; WPC Listing Reveals Charging Details

Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on HDR10+ Certification Site; WPC Listing Reveals Charging Details

Motorola Edge 70 Max appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) SITE with model number XT2611.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 17:32 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on HDR10+ Certification Site; WPC Listing Reveals Charging Details

Motorola Edge 70 was launched in India in December last year

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max has been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max is speculated to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The phone could launch in three colours
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The Motorola Edge 70 Max is said to be in the works as the next entrant in the company's Edge 70 lineup. The purported smartphone was recently revealed in purported promotional images; now, it has been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website. The listing suggests that the handset will launch in India alongside other global markets. The handset also appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. The Motorola Edge 70 Max is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to be launched in three colourways, equipped with a triple rear camera unit. 

Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on Certification Websites

A listing for the Motorola Edge 70 Max on the HDR10+ certification website confirms the moniker of the phone and indicates that it will be launched in India and other Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone.

hdr 10 plus Motorola Edge 70 Max

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Max has also appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) SITE with model number XT2611 and MPP25 power profile. It is listed with Qi version 2.2.1, indicating 25W wireless charging support.

wpc edge 70 max motorola Motorola Edge 70 Max

Previously, leaked marketing materials showed that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will have a hole-punch display design, a flat display, a flat rear panel and a square-shaped rear camera module. It is rumoured to be launched in three colour options named Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green. It is likely to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is speculated to feature a triple rear camera system including a main sensor, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera. It could come with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

The launch details of the Motorola Edge 70 Max have yet to be revealed, but the appearance of the phone on the certification sites hints towards its imminent debut.

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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