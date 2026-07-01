The Motorola Edge 70 Max is said to be in the works as the next entrant in the company's Edge 70 lineup. The purported smartphone was recently revealed in purported promotional images; now, it has been spotted on the HDR10+ certification website. The listing suggests that the handset will launch in India alongside other global markets. The handset also appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database. The Motorola Edge 70 Max is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is likely to be launched in three colourways, equipped with a triple rear camera unit.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted on Certification Websites

A listing for the Motorola Edge 70 Max on the HDR10+ certification website confirms the moniker of the phone and indicates that it will be launched in India and other Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets. The listing does not reveal any specifications of the phone.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Max has also appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) SITE with model number XT2611 and MPP25 power profile. It is listed with Qi version 2.2.1, indicating 25W wireless charging support.

Previously, leaked marketing materials showed that the Motorola Edge 70 Max will have a hole-punch display design, a flat display, a flat rear panel and a square-shaped rear camera module. It is rumoured to be launched in three colour options named Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green. It is likely to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The Motorola Edge 70 Max is speculated to feature a triple rear camera system including a main sensor, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera. It could come with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability.

The launch details of the Motorola Edge 70 Max have yet to be revealed, but the appearance of the phone on the certification sites hints towards its imminent debut.