Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was recently launched in India. Globally, the Edge 70 lineup currently includes five models, namely Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Fusion+, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+. Now, the company appears to be planning to launch another model as part of the Edge 70 series. Dubbed Motorola Edge 70 Max, its purported marketing material has surfaced online, hinting at the phone's design, colour options, key specifications, and features. The handset is said to carry a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Moreover, it could be powered by an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Design, Specifications (Expected)

Leaked marketing materials published by Digital Citizen have revealed key details about the Motorola Edge 70 Max. The handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. The deco might sport three camera lenses and an LED flash. The phone might feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while an unspecified key could be placed on the right side.

Motorola Edge 70 Max might feature a hole punch display cutout

Photo Credit: Digital Citizen

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will reportedly go on sale in three colourways, namely Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green. On the front, the handset appears with a centred hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. Unlike other phones in the series, the Edge 70 Max might feature a flat display.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. Moreover, the triple rear camera system will reportedly include a main, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera. It is also said to ship with a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm the launch of the new phone.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is currently the most recent addition to the lineup. The handset was launched in India on June 4 at Rs. 47,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.