Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted in Leaked Marketing Material That Hints at Its Design, Key Features and an Imminent Debut

Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted in Leaked Marketing Material That Hints at Its Design, Key Features and an Imminent Debut

Motorola Edge 70 Max could arrive globally as the sixth model in the company’s Edge 70 lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 12:15 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted in Leaked Marketing Material That Hints at Its Design, Key Features and an Imminent Debut

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a curved AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max might carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Motorola Edge 70 Max could feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was recently launched in India. Globally, the Edge 70 lineup currently includes five models, namely Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Fusion+, Edge 70 Pro, and Edge 70 Pro+. Now, the company appears to be planning to launch another model as part of the Edge 70 series. Dubbed Motorola Edge 70 Max, its purported marketing material has surfaced online, hinting at the phone's design, colour options, key specifications, and features. The handset is said to carry a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. Moreover, it could be powered by an octa core Snapdragon chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Design, Specifications (Expected)

Leaked marketing materials published by Digital Citizen have revealed key details about the Motorola Edge 70 Max. The handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel, featuring a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner. The deco might sport three camera lenses and an LED flash. The phone might feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while an unspecified key could be placed on the right side.

motorola edge 70 max renders digital citizen inline Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max might feature a hole punch display cutout
Photo Credit: Digital Citizen

 

The Motorola Edge 70 Max will reportedly go on sale in three colourways, namely Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Sage Green. On the front, the handset appears with a centred hole punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. Unlike other phones in the series, the Edge 70 Max might feature a flat display.

In terms of specifications, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. Moreover, the triple rear camera system will reportedly include a main, a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera. It is also said to ship with a MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. It is worth noting that the company has yet to confirm the launch of the new phone.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is currently the most recent addition to the lineup. The handset was launched in India on June 4 at Rs. 47,999 for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Max, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Max Design, Motorola Edge 70 Max Specifications, Motorola Edge 70 Max Launch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Reportedly Developing Audio Memory Feature for Pixel to Track Conversations, Music History

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Max Spotted in Leaked Marketing Material That Hints at Its Design, Key Features and an Imminent Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Nothing Phone 4b Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus 16T Could Launch as the Company's Next Compact Flagship
  4. RedMagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Set to Launch on This Date
  5. Realme P4x Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery and 4G Connectivity
  6. WhatsApp Shakeup: CRED's Kunal Shah to Lead as Will Cathcart Exits
  7. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c Could Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Hideo Kojima's Horror Title OD Will Feature 'New Game System' That Pushes Users to Keep Playing
  2. Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Storage Variants and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 26 Launch in China
  3. Realme P4x Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display and 4G Connectivity: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Desktop, WhatsApp Web Users Targeted Using Malware Campaign, Kaspersky Warns
  5. Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Level as US-Iran Talks Lift Market Sentiment
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 27 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone With RCS Upgrades, New Siri Tools
  7. Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Revealed; Phone 'b' Series Will Be More Affordable Than Phone 'a' Models
  9. Memory Price Forecasts Reveal Why Apple Might Not Wait Until September to Hike iPhone, iPad and Mac Prices
  10. Samsung Display Said to Have Begun Manufacturing OLED Modules for iPhone Ultra, Hinge Challenges Could Impact Timeline
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »