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Motorola Signature 27 First Look

The Motorola Signature 27 looks like a more noticeable break from the brand's tried-and-tested approach with regard to design.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 October 2026 18:12 IST
Motorola Signature 27 First Look

The Signature 27 is the second model in the company's flagship Signature lineup

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Highlights
  • Motorola has showcased the Signature 27 at IMC 2026
  • It is the first smartphone to feature Bang & Olufsen audio technology
  • The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip
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Motorola showcased the second model in the brand's Signature series at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 on Friday. The handset, known as the Motorola Signature 27, was unveiled in global markets last month and is set to arrive in India. Over the years, the brand has settled on a familiar smartphone design language. Phones across price segments have shared similar-looking rear panels and camera modules. Only the changes in materials and colours have done much of the work to distinguish one from another.

The Motorola Signature 27, however, looks like a more noticeable break from that approach. But it's not just the design that's new. The upcoming flagship brings a new partnership with Bang & Olufsen, claiming it's the first smartphone in the world to feature its audio technology.

signature 1 Motorola

Signature 27's camera layout is unusual, to say the least
Photo Credit: Motorola

The camera island is the first thing I noticed about the Signature 27, though I am still not entirely sure what to make of it. The module stretches across the entire upper rear panel. You'll see three camera lenses lined up along the top and two more circular elements below them. The layout is unusual, to put it mildly. But I am finally happy to see Motorola experimenting with something like this rather than continue repeating the same camera layout across its portfolio.

But the refreshed design could be polarising. A lot is happening in that small section of the phone, and it may not appeal to everyone.

The unit I saw came in a light olive-green shade. The finely textured rear panel catches the light and gives the surface a glittery appearance. The texture is more prominent than the subtle patterns we have seen on several recent Motorola phones. It sits nicely with the colour-matched camera housing and the metallic-looking frame. Another noticeable element is the Bang & Olufsen branding, which is placed on the camera section.

signature 3 Motorola

The texture on the rear panel of the Motorola Signature looks nice

We still don't know much about the Indian variant's display, battery, or other hardware.

Motorola has confirmed the Signature 27 will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, making it one of the first smartphones announced with the new platform. The global model features the company's ArcticMesh cooling system, combining a redesigned vapour chamber with other thermal materials.

The back of the phone features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 primary camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The company is also introducing a Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse scenes and adjust colour tones during recording. However, the full camera specifications and the performance of the additional sensors will require a closer look.

Overall, the Signature 27 looks like a change of pace for Motorola, at least in terms of design. We will have to wait for a proper hands-on test to see how the phone performs beyond its looks, and for Motorola to reveal its India pricing and availability. We'll cover these details in our full review of the Motorola Signature 27, so stay tuned.

Motorola Signature 27

upcoming
Motorola Signature 27

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola Signature 27 features, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications, Motorola, Snapdragon Summit 2026, IMC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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