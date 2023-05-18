Motorola Razr 40 Ultra design renders have leaked online, less than a month before the company is scheduled to launch its next foldable smartphones series. The handset is tipped to feature two outer cameras surrounded by an external display that is larger than existing clamshell-style foldable phones from companies like Samsung and Oppo. Ahead of the launch of the handset, its pricing has also surfaced online, along with its specifications. The company recently posted a video teasing the silhouettes of two foldable phones, which are expected to debut as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 2023.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) claims that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 82,600). For comparison, the Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in global markets priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 87,300), while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,400) when it was launched in August 2023.

Meanwhile, design renders of the purported Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have also been leaked, showing the phone in black, blue, and red colour options. The external display is seen with a dual camera setup while the inner display has a camera located in a hole-punch style cutout. The handset is shown to feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom located next to a speaker grille, and power and volume buttons on the right spine of the phone.

The report also lists the specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and the phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It could sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED and 3.4-inch OLED displays for the inner and outer displays, respectively.

For photography and videos, the handset is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The inner display could be equipped with a 12-megapixel selfie camera, located in a hole-punch cutout. The handset is expected to feature a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, as per the report.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.