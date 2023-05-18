Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates

Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take-Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates

Take-Two, however, did not make any announcements about its highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto VI.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2023 12:44 IST
Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take-Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates

Photo Credit: Grand Theft Auto

Take-Two did not make any announcements about its highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto VI

Highlights
  • Take-Two forecast $8 billion in 2025 net bookings
  • The company expects to deliver 36 video game titles through 2025 and 2026
  • The video game publisher's shares soared 8 percent in extended trading

Take-Two Interactive Software on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for quarterly adjusted sales on strong demand from legacy titles NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto, sending the video game publisher's shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

The company also said it expects to deliver 36 video game titles through 2025 and 2026, and forecast $8 billion (roughly Rs. 65,975 crore) in 2025 net bookings and over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,250 crore) in operating cash flow.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said "that's enough to send the stock higher".

Take-Two, however, did not make any announcements about its highly anticipated title Grand Theft Auto VI.

Its results follow an upbeat performance from peer Electronic Arts and Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, confirming signs of the video gaming industry rebounding from a sluggish 2022 due to decades-high inflation.

Take-Two has established itself as one of the dominant players in the US with strong sales from its successful video game franchises and a solid pipeline including titles like Star Wars Hunters.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted sales grew 65 percent to $1.39 billion (roughly Rs. 11,467 crore), compared with Wall Street's estimate of $1.34 billion (roughly Rs. 11,055 crore), according to Refinitiv data. But the company missed profit estimates, on acquisition-related charges.

During an earnings call with analysts, Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said Take-Two was assuming a continuation of the current challenging consumer backdrop within its forecast.

Its annual adjusted revenue forecast between $5.45 billion (roughly Rs. 44,965 crore) and $5.55 billion (roughly Rs. 45,790 crore) came below Street's estimate of $6.07 billion (roughly Rs. 50,090 crore).

"Additionally, the development time lines of some of our titles lengthened especially as we strive to redefine the creative standards of excellence of our industry, which affect our release slate for the year," Zelnick added.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, Strauss Zelnick, Interactive Software, Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty
Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design, Up to 9 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
Airtel to Complete 5G Rollout in Urban Areas in 2023; Expects Network Investment to Be Around Rs. 28,500 Crore

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take-Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G May Debut With This Price Tag
  6. HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1​ SoC Launched: Check Details
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
  8. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
  9. Airtel Says It Will Complete 5G Rollout in Urban Areas This Year
  10. Apple Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds With Transparent Design Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tether Says It Will Use 15 Percent of Its Profits to Buy Bitcoin; Aims to Diversify Reserves
  2. YouTube Announces 30-Second Unskippable Ads for Connected TVs: All Details
  3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in India – June 1
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications, Live Images Leaked: All Details
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pricing, Design Renders, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. Sony Confirms Hour-Long PlayStation Showcase Event for Next Week: Details
  7. Netflix Says Its $7-a-Month Ad-Supported Subscription Tier Now Has Nearly 5 Million Monthly Active Users
  8. Airtel to Complete 5G Rollout in Urban Areas in 2023; Expects Network Investment to Be Around Rs. 28,500 Crore
  9. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, 33W Fast Charging, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Drive Take-Two Quarterly Sales to $1.39 Billion, Beating Wall Street Estimates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.